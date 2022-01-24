5 things you should never say online

Here are some information that should get to the internet on any social media platform.

1. Your current location

If you have to post a picture or video of yourself at maybe a party or club, it is always advisable to post a Snapchat video or picture after you have left and not when you are still there.

2. Your home address or your street

No one needs to know where you live, especially people online.

Disclosing your address is leaving yourself open to anyone to come to your home.

One common way people's addresses are disclosed is when giveaways are announced, and people give the delivery man their address.

3. Your family information

There is absolutely no reason you should share personal information about your family online.

Information about your parents, spouses, children, or people you are in a relationship with should be kept private.

Even if you share their pictures, be sure not to talk about the personal intricacies of the relationship or keep it on a page like WhatsApp that includes only your private contacts.

4. Your uncompleted goals that can easily be intercepted

It takes discernment to know which of your uncompleted plans to share online just because some people might try to intercept it, especially if you have been an online troll.

5. Do not insult people or share strong opinions online.

Opinion change. Do not be mean to people online. You do not know when you will need them

The strangest thing happens when people become famous, many people try to dig old Tweets and comments they made and use them to taint their character and discredit them, so be very careful with the kind of opinions you share.

Even if social media isn’t real life, it has real-life consequences.