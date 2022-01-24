RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 things you should never say online

If we are not careful, we will put too much information about our lives on social media.

Social media has become toxic [Videohive]

There are kidnappers, rapists, thieves, and all manner of bad people online. Using social media well is a form of self-protection.

Here are some information that should get to the internet on any social media platform.

If you have to post a picture or video of yourself at maybe a party or club, it is always advisable to post a Snapchat video or picture after you have left and not when you are still there.

No one needs to know where you live, especially people online.

Disclosing your address is leaving yourself open to anyone to come to your home.

One common way people's addresses are disclosed is when giveaways are announced, and people give the delivery man their address.

There is absolutely no reason you should share personal information about your family online.

Information about your parents, spouses, children, or people you are in a relationship with should be kept private.

Even if you share their pictures, be sure not to talk about the personal intricacies of the relationship or keep it on a page like WhatsApp that includes only your private contacts.

It takes discernment to know which of your uncompleted plans to share online just because some people might try to intercept it, especially if you have been an online troll.

Opinion change. Do not be mean to people online. You do not know when you will need them

The strangest thing happens when people become famous, many people try to dig old Tweets and comments they made and use them to taint their character and discredit them, so be very careful with the kind of opinions you share.

Even if social media isn’t real life, it has real-life consequences.

Finally, be cautious with the people you choose to meet offline. Always meet at a public gathering.

