5 things you should know when shopping for clothes online

If you are not careful when shopping online what I ordered vs what was delivered would most likely be your portion.

Know what fits you

One of the problems with buying clothes online is that you don’t get to see how and if it fits your body type.

Your body is not like the model's and the outfit doesn't come with the body.

If you walk into a store, you can see a cloth that looks great on the mannequin but when you wear it, you change your mind immediately.

A quick tip is to buy clothes that are similar to the ones you already have or that you like. Shopping online is not the time to start being risky

Pulse Nigeria

Read reviews

This goes without saying. What do people who buy things from a particular online store have to say? How long does delivery take? You don't want to wait for years before you get your clothes.

Know your size

How weird would it be to shop online and you don’t know your precise measurements? Always follow the body chart if they have it on the website.

No refunds or exchanges

Whenever you see that just carry your slippers and run away. That is a scam alert.