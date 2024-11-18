ADVERTISEMENT
5 things to know before you try ice baths

Oghenerume Progress
Ice bath - Adobe Stock images

But these days more people are trying it out for health reasons, fun or to create content on social media.

If you're considering trying ice baths, here are the five key things you should know:

The first thing to know about ice baths is that it can be beneficial for the body. Ice baths are known to reduce muscle soreness. Most athletes use it for post-workout recovery. Ice baths can also improve circulation, boost mental resilience and elevate your mood. However, it is important to note that the effectiveness varies from person to person, so what works for one person might not apply to you.

While ice baths can be beneficial, they come with risks. Some of these risks include hypothermia, nerve or tissue damage and then heart stress. Sudden immersion can increase blood pressure, making it risky for people with cardiovascular issues.

You need to prepare your body before trying out ice baths. Jumping into an ice bath unprepared can lead to shock or discomfort. Before trying one, you can start with a cold shower and ensure you are hydrated. You also need to decide the right temperature and how long you want to be in the ice bath.

Pregnant women, people with circulation issues, or anyone with specific medical concerns should avoid ice baths unless recommended by a doctor.

After the bath, you need to warm up gradually with a towel and light clothing. Avoid jumping into a hot shower right away, as this can shock your system.

In conclusion, it is safe to say ice baths can be a game-changer for recovery and mental resilience, but they aren’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Which is why you need proper understanding before trying it out.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

