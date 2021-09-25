Oluchi Madubuike is the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2021 and the winner of the title Miss World Nigeria 2021.
5 things to know about MBGN 2021 winner
These are five things to know about the winner of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant, Oluchi Madubuike.
Oluchi represented FCT/Abuja and competed against 36 other girls to emerge the winner. The contest took place on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Eko Hotels Victoria Island, Lagos.
These are some things to know about her.
1. Resident in US
Oluchi is a 25-year-old lady who hails from Abia State, although she lives in the United States of America.
2. Registered nurse
Oluchi is a registered nurse who studied at the University of Texas, Arlington where she graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2017.
Oluchi works as an intensive care nurse at Leaderstat LLC in Ohio, USA
3. Past pageantry
She has participated in many pageants in the United States like Miss Africa Texas Pageant where she emerged the winner in 2016. She also contested in Miss Nigeria USA in 2019.
By emerging the winner of this year’s MBGN and being the Miss World Nigeria 2021, Oluchi would represent Nigeria at 70th Miss World Final in Puerto Rico.
