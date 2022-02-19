5 things students can do during ASUU strike

1. Learn a skill

If you are passionate about learning a skill, now is the time. A great way to invest in yourself is to pick up a skill and commit to it. Not only will it broaden your career prospects, but you'll also have a new hobby to keep you busy.

There are plenty of online courses and resources that can teach you just about any skill you want to learn. However, if learning on your own is more your thing, check out websites like Coursera and Udemy for affordable online courses.

2. Have fun

As the saying goes, all work and no play make you dull. This is probably the only time you'll get this break from school, so make the most of it. Go out with friends, watch your favorite movies, and read books for leisure.

Pulse Nigeria

The key is to enjoy yourself and not stress about what you're missing out on. You'll have plenty of time to catch up when school resumes.

3. Read

While having fun, don't neglect your academics. Reading isn't only beneficial for academics, but it also helps improve memory and concentration. Try to read a book every week until school resumes. It'll help maintain your mental sharpness during this time away from class and broaden your knowledge base too.

academix

4. Exercise

It's easy to let your fitness routine lapse when you don't have school or work commitments. However, it's essential to stay active during this time off. Not only will exercise help relieve stress, but it'll also keep you healthy and energized.

Pulse Nigeria

If going to the gym isn't your thing, try taking a walk outdoors or doing some at-home workouts. There are plenty of resources online to help you get started. Remember, it's important to take care of yourself physically and mentally during this time off.

5. Focus on your mental health

Even though this is a break from school, you may still feel stressed about all the work you have to catch up on. Therefore, it's important to practice self-care and track of how you're feeling. If stress begins to hinder your productivity or life in general, consider talking with a trusted friend or family member. Also, spend time with family as it's a therapeutic way to blow off some steam.