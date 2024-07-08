5 things girls do after a breakup

It's normal to feel a wide range of emotions after a breakup, including sadness, anger, confusion, and loneliness. While everyone copes with breakups differently, there are some common behaviours that girls tend to exhibit after a split.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that the girl is over the relationship or that she's trying to get back at her ex.

Note that these are just tendencies, and not all girls will experience all of them.

1. Social media stalking

In the age of social media, it's become all too easy to keep tabs on an ex. After a breakup, it's common for girls to find themselves checking their ex's social media pages frequently. This can be a way of trying to stay connected to their ex, gauge how they're coping with the breakup, or see if they're moving on with someone new.

2. Flirting with someone new

Some girls may find themselves flirting with someone new shortly after a breakup. This doesn't necessarily mean they're ready to jump into another relationship.

Flirting can be a way of boosting one's self-esteem or feeling attractive again after a breakup. It can also be a distraction from the pain of the breakup.

3. Erratic phone use

After a breakup, some girls may experience changes in their phone use. They may text or call their ex frequently, even if they know it's not a good idea. They may also become withdrawn and avoid using their phone altogether. These changes in phone use can be a sign that a girl is struggling to cope with the breakup.

4. Spontaneous trips

Sometimes a change of scenery is the best medicine. A spontaneous trip can be a great way to take her mind off her ex and focus on herself. Whether it's a weekend getaway with friends or a solo adventure, a trip can provide a much-needed break from the stress of a breakup.

5. Retail therapy

Retail therapy is a classic coping mechanism for breakups. Shopping can be a way of feeling good and pampering herself.

Moving forward

If you're struggling to cope with a breakup, there are many resources available to help you, such as talking to a friend, family member, therapist, or counsellor.

Here are some additional tips for coping with a breakup:

Give yourself time to grieve the end of the relationship.

Allow yourself to feel your emotions.

Don't contact your ex.

Focus on your own well-being.

Spend time with loved ones.

Take up a new hobby or activity.

With time and effort, you will heal from your breakup and move on to find happiness again.

