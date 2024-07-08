ADVERTISEMENT
5 things girls do after a breakup

Anna Ajayi

There is no right or wrong way to cope with a breakup.

Women go through breakups differently [AdobeStock]
Breakups are a tough part of life, and they can be especially difficult for those who have been in a relationship for a long time.

It's normal to feel a wide range of emotions after a breakup, including sadness, anger, confusion, and loneliness. While everyone copes with breakups differently, there are some common behaviours that girls tend to exhibit after a split.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that the girl is over the relationship or that she's trying to get back at her ex.

Note that these are just tendencies, and not all girls will experience all of them.

Heartbroken women still stalk their ex on social media [1Africa]
In the age of social media, it's become all too easy to keep tabs on an ex. After a breakup, it's common for girls to find themselves checking their ex's social media pages frequently. This can be a way of trying to stay connected to their ex, gauge how they're coping with the breakup, or see if they're moving on with someone new.

Some girls may find themselves flirting with someone new shortly after a breakup. This doesn't necessarily mean they're ready to jump into another relationship.

Some girls flirt with someone new shortly after a breakup [ELLE]
Flirting can be a way of boosting one's self-esteem or feeling attractive again after a breakup. It can also be a distraction from the pain of the breakup.

After a breakup, some girls may experience changes in their phone use. They may text or call their ex frequently, even if they know it's not a good idea. They may also become withdrawn and avoid using their phone altogether. These changes in phone use can be a sign that a girl is struggling to cope with the breakup.

Sometimes a change of scenery is the best medicine. A spontaneous trip can be a great way to take her mind off her ex and focus on herself. Whether it's a weekend getaway with friends or a solo adventure, a trip can provide a much-needed break from the stress of a breakup.

Retail therapy [LinkedIn]
Retail therapy is a classic coping mechanism for breakups. Shopping can be a way of feeling good and pampering herself.

If you're struggling to cope with a breakup, there are many resources available to help you, such as talking to a friend, family member, therapist, or counsellor.

Here are some additional tips for coping with a breakup:

  • Give yourself time to grieve the end of the relationship.
  • Allow yourself to feel your emotions.
  • Don't contact your ex.
  • Focus on your own well-being.
  • Spend time with loved ones.
  • Take up a new hobby or activity.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to survive a breakup without breaking down

With time and effort, you will heal from your breakup and move on to find happiness again.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

