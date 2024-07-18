5 symptoms and causes of infertility in men

If you've been trying to get pregnant for a year without success, you and your partner might be facing infertility.

Infertility is a common condition affecting about 1 in 7 couples and it can affect both men and women. We'll be focusing on male infertility, what to look out for, and the reasons behind it.

Let's clear something up first: there often aren't any obvious signs of male infertility. The main indicator is simply the inability to conceive a child after a year of trying. However, there can be some underlying issues that might cause problems. By understanding these, you can have a more open conversation with your doctor and explore potential solutions.

5 Signs that might point toward male infertility

1. Sexual difficulties

This can include problems ejaculating, low semen volume, erectile dysfunction (trouble getting or keeping an erection), or reduced sex drive. These issues can sometimes be symptoms of hormonal imbalances or other conditions affecting fertility.

2. Testicular issues

Pain, swelling, or a lump in the testicle area can be a red flag.

Healthy sperm production relies on the proper functioning of the testicles, so any abnormalities there might need to be checked by a doctor.

3. Past medical history

Certain medical conditions like undescended testicles (when the testicles don't move down into the scrotum before birth), infections (including sexually transmitted infections), or surgeries like vasectomy (a procedure for permanent birth control) can impact sperm production or delivery.

4. Lifestyle choices

Habits like smoking, heavy alcohol use, and recreational drugs can all affect sperm quality and count.

Even overheating the scrotum frequently (through tight clothing or saunas) might have a negative impact.

5. Family history

If close male relatives have struggled with infertility, it might be wise to talk to your doctor about potential genetic factors.

What causes male infertility?

Now that we've explored some signs, let's delve into the reasons behind male infertility. Here are some common causes:

Sperm problems: This is the most common culprit. It can involve low sperm count, abnormal sperm shape or movement, or even a complete absence of sperm in the semen (azoospermia).

Varicoceles: These are enlarged veins in the scrotum that can affect sperm production and quality.

Hormonal imbalances: Hormones like testosterone play a crucial role in sperm production. Imbalances can lead to problems with sperm development or function.

Medical conditions: Certain medical conditions like diabetes, cystic fibrosis, and some autoimmune diseases can impact sperm health.

Medications and treatments: Some medications or treatments like chemotherapy or radiation for cancer can affect sperm production.

If you're experiencing any of these signs or suspecting infertility, don't hesitate to talk to your doctor.

They can perform tests to determine the cause and discuss treatment options. There are many successful treatments available for male infertility, ranging from medications and surgery to assisted reproductive techniques.

The important thing is to address the issue early and explore your options. Working with your doctor can increase your chances of achieving your dream of starting a family.