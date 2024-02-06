ADVERTISEMENT
5 struggles people who were born as an only child can relate to

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Growing up as an only child comes with its own set of unique experiences.

Struggles of an only child
Struggles of an only child

While there are certainly perks to not having to share your parents’ attention or fight over the remote, there are also challenges that those with siblings might not understand.

Let's dive into five struggles only children can all too well relate to.

1. The weight of expectations

Being the sole focus of your parents’ hopes and dreams can be a heavy burden. Only children often face immense pressure to succeed in every aspect of life, from academics to extracurricular activities.

Without siblings to share the spotlight, the intense focus on every success and failure can be overwhelming.

2. Solitude vs. loneliness

While having the freedom to enjoy solitude can be a blessing, it can easily tip into loneliness.

Only children might find themselves wishing for a sibling confidant to navigate the ups and downs of life.

The silence in an only-child household can be deafening, and finding ways to fill it can become a lifelong journey.

3. Socializing problems

Without siblings to socialize with at home, only children often have to learn the art of making friends and navigating social situations on their own.

This can be a steep learning curve, especially during the awkward teenage years, leading to feelings of social anxiety or inadequacy.

4. The one-man support system

As parents age, only children face the reality of being the sole caretakers. Without brothers or sisters to share the responsibilities, the pressure to support aging parents can be daunting. This unique responsibility can weigh heavily on an only child’s mind, even from a young age.

5. The myth of spoiled brats

Lastly, only children often battle the stereotype of being spoiled and self-centered. While they may benefit from undivided parental attention and resources, the assumption undermines the challenges and personal growth that come with being an only child.

It's a misconception that fails to acknowledge the complexity of their experiences.

Being an only child has its trials, but it also fosters independence, creativity, and a strong sense of self.

Understanding these struggles is not about seeking sympathy but about acknowledging the unique journey of only children.

Their experiences shape them into resilient, resourceful individuals ready to tackle the world—one challenge at a time.

