5 signs your office is toxic

If you do not find your job fulfilling, it can be jarring on your self-esteem, mood and cause depressive episodes.

There are instances where the workload might be much, but that is different from a toxic work environment.

In a toxic work environment, there is unhealthy competition, stress, bullying and a high turnover of employees.

The worst part of working in a toxic environment is how the toxicity affects your private life, you worry more, it damages your self-esteem and interferes with the relationship you have with your friends and family.

Here are some signs of toxicity

1. Lack of proper communication

An essential part of human relationships is communication. Even more so in the workplace, that is why the tower of Babel could not be built.

In the same vein, the goal of the company cannot be met if communication is poor and not just communication, good communication, one devoid of bullying, insults, harsh words.

Feedback and appraisal are also important.

2. There are many cliques and gossips

In a way, you cannot prevent humans from bonding with one another but no one feels good to be ostracized.

If you notice that some people band together to the exclusion of others, it is not a good workplace culture.

3. High turnover rate

If people keep leaving a company or getting fired, it means the company is disorganized, lacks direction, there is no opportunity for growth and has terrible leadership.

4. Your boss is mean

If the direct person you report to is mean and overtly critical, your life can feel like hell. If he or she constantly puts you down, cusses you out and makes you feel terrible about yourself, then your workplace is toxic.

5. Lack of innovation

You do not want to work at a place where your ideas are stifled, and they are always like; “My way or the highway” People should be able to pitch ideas, and the management should be malleable.