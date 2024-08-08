ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 signs of gaslighting and how to respond to emotional manipulation

Anna Ajayi

Gaslighting is a real and manipulative tactic.

How do you respond to emotional manipulation? [Well+Good]
How do you respond to emotional manipulation? [Well+Good]

Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse where someone manipulates another person to make them doubt their own perceptions and sanity.

Recommended articles

These manipulators can be people you're in close relationships with like your romantic partners, friends, or even family members.

The goal? To gain control and power by making you question your own judgment, memories, and sanity. It can be incredibly damaging, leaving you feeling insecure, isolated, and unsure of yourself. But, with awareness and a few key strategies, you can protect yourself and reclaim your sense of self.

Here are five key signs to watch for and provide actionable steps to protect your well-being:

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you ever find yourself questioning your own memory? Perhaps you distinctly remember a conversation, only to be told by the other person it never happened. This is a classic gaslighting tactic. The gaslighter might deny their actions, insist you're misremembering, or even rewrite history altogether. This creates a sense of confusion and makes you doubt your own version of events.

Gaslighters love to downplay your feelings. They might dismiss your concerns as "overreactions," "too sensitive," or even label you as "dramatic."

Gaslighters love to downplay your feelings [TNXAfrica]
Gaslighters love to downplay your feelings [TNXAfrica] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This invalidates your emotions and makes you feel like you're the one with the problem. Over time, you might even start questioning your emotional responses and become hesitant to express yourself authentically.

Gaslighters excel at creating a sense of ambiguity. They might contradict themselves, offer mixed messages, or tell blatant lies. This leaves you feeling constantly confused and unsure of what's real. You might find yourself walking on eggshells, trying to decipher their moods and actions to avoid conflict.

Gaslighters are masters at deflecting blame. They'll twist situations to make it seem like everything is your fault.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gaslighters are masters at deflecting blame [Medium]
Gaslighters are masters at deflecting blame [Medium] Pulse Nigeria

You might find yourself constantly apologising, even when you haven't done anything wrong. This tactic chips away at your confidence and makes you feel responsible for their happiness.

Gaslighters often try to isolate you from your support system. They might criticise your friends and family, make plans that exclude them, or even try to convince you that no one else understands you. This leaves you feeling lonely and dependent on them, making it harder to escape their manipulative influence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recognising gaslighting is a powerful first step. Now, let's explore how to navigate these situations with greater strength and resilience:

  1. Trust your gut: Despite the fog of confusion, you likely have a nagging suspicion that something isn't right. Don't ignore your intuition. If you feel like your reality is being questioned, it probably is.
  2. Document and verify: Keep a record of events, conversations, and interactions. This can be a journal, screenshots, or audio recordings (where legal). Having evidence can help you stay grounded and clarify what's actually happening.
  3. Set boundaries: Limit contact with the gaslighter if possible. If not, set clear boundaries about what behaviour you will and will not tolerate.
Set clear boundaries about what you will and will not tolerate [iStock]
Set clear boundaries about what you will and will not tolerate [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
  1. You can say things like, "I won't engage in this conversation if you continue to talk down to me," and follow through with consequences like taking a break from the interaction.
  2. Prioritise self-care: Gaslighting can be incredibly draining. Prioritise self-care activities that help you manage stress and reconnect with yourself. This could be exercise, meditation, journaling, or spending time in nature.

You deserve to be treated with respect and honesty in all your relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chidimma Adetshina’s mother accused of fraud by South Africa Home Affairs

Chidimma Adetshina’s mother accused of fraud by South Africa Home Affairs

5 signs of gaslighting and how to respond to emotional manipulation

5 signs of gaslighting and how to respond to emotional manipulation

How to know if someone is stressed just by looking at their face

How to know if someone is stressed just by looking at their face

Should men pay dowry in this day and age? Read this

Should men pay dowry in this day and age? Read this

How to build wealth while sending black tax to your family

How to build wealth while sending black tax to your family

itel triumphs at Titans of Technology Awards 2024, bags 3 awards

itel triumphs at Titans of Technology Awards 2024, bags 3 awards

How to deal with a controlling parent

How to deal with a controlling parent

How to get over the ex you're still in love with

How to get over the ex you're still in love with

Male biological clock: Here's the age sperm quality in men starts declining

Male biological clock: Here's the age sperm quality in men starts declining

5 times the world was predicted to end but it didn’t

5 times the world was predicted to end but it didn’t

These are 7 reasons 'baddies' end up with great husbands

These are 7 reasons 'baddies' end up with great husbands

10 most crowded places in the world

10 most crowded places in the world

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why do people choose to get married? [Hivisasa]

5 reasons most people get married

Plants are far from the simple organisms many people think they are [Newsweek]

5 incredible things you didn’t know plants could do

Why do men find it hard to open up about their feelings [CommunityHealth]

Why men find it hard to open up about their feelings

The fish that could 'fly' [Halfpastfirstcast]

What you need to know about the fish that could fly