5 shortest marriages in history

While some couples celebrate decades of love, others call it quits much sooner. Today, we'll take a peek at some of the shortest marriages in history – unions that lasted mere days, or even hours!

These stories are a reminder that love is complicated, and sometimes people rush into things without really thinking them through.

1. Kuwaiti Couple – 3 Minutes

The record for the shortest marriage in history is held by a Kuwaiti couple who divorced just three minutes after tying the knot. The incident occurred when the bride tripped and fell as they exited the courthouse. Instead of helping her, the groom called her a "fool," leading the humiliated and angered bride to demand an immediate divorce. Respect and kindness are crucial in a marriage, and the groom's cruel reaction ended their union almost instantly.

2. Britney Spears & Jason Alexander – 55 Hours

Pop star Britney Spears married her childhood friend Jason Alexander in a Las Vegas chapel in 2004. The spontaneous wedding was more of a fun, rebellious act than a serious commitment. Just 55 hours later, the marriage was annulled. Spears admitted she was being "silly" and not thinking clearly. The quick annulment followed intense pressure from her family and management, highlighting how impulsive decisions can sometimes lead to regret.

3. Nicolas Cage & Erika Koike – 4 Days

Actor Nicolas Cage married makeup artist Erika Koike in Las Vegas in 2019. However, the marriage lasted only four days. Cage later explained that both he and Koike were heavily intoxicated and not in a clear state of mind when they decided to wed. He also discovered certain issues about Koike's past that contributed to his decision to seek an annulment. This short-lived marriage underscores the importance of clear-minded decision-making, especially regarding lifelong commitments.

4. Carmen Electra & Dennis Rodman – 9 Days

In 1998, actress Carmen Electra and basketball player Dennis Rodman got married in Las Vegas. The whirlwind romance, fueled by impulsive passion, ended in an annulment just nine days later. Rodman claimed he was not of sound mind when they married. The relationship was characterised by intense highs and lows, reflecting the volatile nature of their personalities. Their brief union serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of impulsive decisions in love.

5. Pamela Anderson & Jon Peters – 12 Days

Pamela Anderson married film producer Jon Peters in January 2020. However, the marriage lasted only 12 days. Anderson and Peters had known each other since the 1980s, but their union was fraught with issues from the start. Anderson described the marriage as a "whirlwind" and said they were better off as friends. This brief marriage shows that even long-term acquaintances can face unforeseen challenges when they decide to wed.

