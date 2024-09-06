5 self-defence tips every woman should know

As much as we hope never to encounter a threatening situation, every woman needs to be equipped with knowledge and self-defence skills that could potentially save their life.

Here are some self-defence tips every woman should know to protect themselves in dangerous situations:

1. Trust your instincts

One of the most powerful tools you have is your gut feeling. If something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. Whether you're walking down a street or meeting someone for the first time, always listen to your instincts. If you feel uncomfortable or uneasy, leave the situation immediately if possible.

Trusting your intuition can help you avoid danger before it escalates.

Practical tip:

If you’re walking alone and feel like someone is following you, cross the street or turn into a well-lit area with other people. Make eye contact with the person, as this shows you’re aware of their presence and not an easy target.

2. Stay aware of your surroundings

Being alert and aware of your surroundings is a simple but crucial step in self-protection.

Criminals often look for people who are distracted by their phones or unaware of what’s happening around them. Avoid walking with headphones in both ears or being too absorbed in your phone. Pay attention to who’s around you, what’s happening, and possible exits if you need to escape.

3. Use your voice

In moments of fear, many people freeze up and find it difficult to speak or scream for help. But using your voice loudly and confidently can be a powerful way to deter an attacker. Yelling “Stop!” or “Stay away from me!” not only startles the attacker but also draws attention to the situation, increasing the chance of someone coming to your aid. An attacker is less likely to continue if they know others are watching.

Practical tip:

Practice yelling loudly in a safe environment. The more you get used to using your voice in stressful situations, the easier it will be to do so when faced with danger.

4. Learn basic physical self-defence techniques

Pulse Nigeria

While we all hope to avoid physical confrontations, knowing basic self-defence moves can help if you’re in a situation where you need to fight back. You don’t need to be a martial arts expert to defend yourself. Simple moves like striking an attacker in vulnerable areas – such as the eyes, nose, throat, or groin – can give you the opportunity to escape. Using everyday objects like keys, pens, or even a handbag can become tools for self-defence.

You could enrol in a reputable self-defence course taught by a qualified instructor. These classes can provide you with practical skills and techniques to defend yourself. Practice regularly, as this will help you develop muscle memory and increase your confidence in your abilities.

5. Stay calm and look for an opportunity to escape

In any threatening situation, the most important thing to focus on is getting away safely. It’s natural to panic when feeling threatened, but staying calm and thinking clearly can help you find a way to escape. Look for an opening where you can run, such as a crowd of people, an open door, or even a window. Running away and seeking help is always the first goal. Self-defence should be about protecting yourself long enough to escape, not necessarily about winning a fight.

Practical tip:

If you’re ever grabbed, try to free yourself by targeting weak points on your attacker, such as bending back their fingers or stomping on their foot. This can give you a few seconds to break free and run.

If you or someone you know is experiencing violence or feels unsafe, don’t hesitate to reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or organisation that can provide help. You are not alone, and support is available.

