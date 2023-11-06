ADVERTISEMENT
5 relatable experiences when you live alone for the first time

Anna Ajayi

"Adulthood is a scam. One day you have money the next day you have unpaid bills and debts." - X user

A lot of challenges and thrills come with adulthood [Pinterest]

But, as soon as we cross that threshold, the realities of independence set in, and we find that adulthood comes with its own set of surprises.

If you're a young adult who has recently left the nest to live on your own for the first time, you've probably experienced a mix of emotions. The thrill of newfound independence coupled with the bittersweet moments of leaving your family behind, can be an emotional rollercoaster ride.

The instances and experiences we'll mention below are relatable to those who are living alone for the first time. Whether you've already moved out or are about to do so, you'll find that these experiences can be both familiar and relatable.

You've finally secured a place after all the house-hunting struggles, and now it's almost time to bid your family goodbye. As the day to leave home draws near, you're hit with a wave of sadness and nostalgia. You're saying goodbye to the home you've known your whole life, and it's hard. It dawns on you just how much you'll miss your family and the familiarity of your childhood home.

Getting your own place can be thrilling [Pinterest]

Living alone means freedom, sweet freedom! No more parental rules, curfews, or watchful eyes. At first, you can't contain your excitement. You start making promises to yourself, like "I'll explore every nook and cranny of this city, and attend every party I'm invited to." Living alone means making your own decisions and enjoying the freedom to do as you please without constant parental nagging. Your newfound independence is exhilarating.

In a new city or town, it may take a while to get used to your surroundings and find necessary places like the market, fun spots, and ATMs. If your house is not on a simple street that's easy to find, you may lose your way a couple of times before getting accustomed to your routes.

Decorating your new space just the way you like it is one of the most exciting things about getting your own space. You have probably saved countless mood boards on Pinterest for the most beautiful and aesthetically pleasing room decor.

This can be one of the most distressing aspects of living alone in a new city. Trying to navigate the public bus system in a completely different part of the city can sometimes be frustrating. The Uber prices may also be on the high side, so much so that you cannot imagine having to book them every time you need to leave the house. You'll find yourself daydreaming about having your own vehicle to make life a whole lot easier.

Your newfound freedom as an adult also comes with financial responsibility and financial challenges. You must now manage your own finances, budget your income to cover next year's rent, and sort your utilities, groceries, and other expenses. Unexpected costs, such as repairs or medical bills are bound to occur and given the state of the economy, you, as a young adult would have to learn the importance of saving money, creating a budget, and living within your means. You know that if you end up spending all your salary before your next comes, you'll be left with no choice but to 'soak garri' for the rest of the month.

Living alone for the first time can be tough at first, but it'll expose you to the challenges and lessons of adult life that you'll gradually adapt to as time goes on.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

5 relatable experiences when you live alone for the first time

