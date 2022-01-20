5 reasons social media is toxic

The power of social media

In a way, social media is a form of jungle justice even though it can be used to achieve social justice.

The power of social media to achieve virality is unrivalled and because fame and influence are important, those who can achieve it, become rich.

Recently, a skit maker, Khaby Lame who barely says a word in his skits is now allegedly worth $2,000,000.

Tunde Onakoya, the young man who organises chess games for children in slums has received international recognition and donations as it result of virality.

Diametrically opposite is a certain Mummy G.O who trended for weeks because of some of her ridiculous teachings.

Social media is a more urgent form of peer pressure. It can start movements and trends faster than anything else.

But from friendly banter, bitter feuds are formed. People even call employers to sack their workers because of online posts or comments.

So, why is social media a toxic place?

1. People are bored

People come online for entertainment and sensationalism. If your gist or whatever you say or do gives them something to talk about, then they will take up your matter.

2. People are angry

The world can be a frustrating place, but Nigeria is even more frustrating. People are looking for where to project their anger, and if it falls on you, you will be dragged.

3. People lack compassion and understanding

Social media users want to laugh, and that is why they will never think of understanding anyone’s perspective.

Maybe you didn’t mean malice by something you said, or you have changed your opinion from the one you formerly held in the past, or you simply have your own opinion about a topic or issue. None of that, you must agree with them or be insulted and mocked.

There should be a space for respectful disagreements without insults.

4. They lack home training

Lack of home training can be the only reason they would insult someone’s physical appearance, insecurities, and past over things like differences in opinion.

5. They are self-righteous

In biblical times, they wanted to stone to death the woman caught in adultery.

Yes, she did something wrong, but no one was better, yet they wanted to stone her to death.

We do nothing about the faults in our own lives but focus on what people are doing wrong all day online.