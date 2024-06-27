ADVERTISEMENT
5 reasons living alone can be great for you

Anna Ajayi

Living solo can be a beautiful experience if you’re open to it.

Living alone can be great for you [THISDAYStyle]
How great is it to have a whole place to yourself? No more arguments over who gets the remote or whose turn it is to do the dishes.

Living alone for the first time can feel scary, but it can also be amazing! Sure, you might miss having people around sometimes, but there are tons of perks to being your own boss at home.

Here are 5 reasons why living solo might just be the best thing that ever happens to you:

Living alone allows you complete control over your environment. You can decorate according to your taste, set the air condition to your preferred temperature, and choose the level of cleanliness you're comfortable with.

You have privacy and control over your space [Pinterest]
This can be especially attractive if you have particular preferences or routines that might not always mesh with those of roommates.

Without the need to coordinate with roommates, you have more freedom to structure your day according to your own needs. Whether you're an early bird or a night owl, you can set your own sleep schedule. You also have the flexibility to cook meals at your convenience and choose your preferred entertainment without compromise.

You can set your own schedule [Pinterest]
Living independently requires you to manage various household tasks, from budgeting and grocery shopping to maintaining appliances and cleaning. While this might seem daunting at first, it can be a great opportunity to develop practical life skills and gain a sense of accomplishment. Learning to manage your own space can also boost your confidence and self-reliance.

ALSO READ: 7 life skills you need to survive living independently

Living alone can provide a quieter and more controlled environment that can be beneficial for studying, working remotely, or pursuing hobbies that require concentration.

You have room for growth [Pinterest]
Without distractions or interruptions from roommates, you can dedicate focused time to your personal projects or unwind after a long day in a peaceful setting.

While living alone doesn't mean isolation, it can encourage you to cultivate social connections outside your living space. You might make a greater effort to connect with friends and family, join groups that share your interests, or volunteer in your community. This can lead to a broader social network and a stronger sense of belonging.

ALSO READ: Freedom vs loneliness: Is living alone worth it?

Ultimately, the decision of whether to live alone or with roommates depends on personal preferences and lifestyle. However, living solo offers an opportunity for self-discovery, increased independence, and a greater sense of control over your daily routine. It can be a positive and rewarding experience for those who are prepared to embrace the responsibilities that come with managing their own space.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people, and covered the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia in 2023. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

