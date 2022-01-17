RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 positive changes caused by Covid-19

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic happened and changed our lives in more ways than we can think of.

Working from home is relaxing and efficient for some people [Pexels]
Covid-19 brought about a compulsory lockdown order. Everyone in almost all the parts of the world had to stay at home for a while, except those who carried out emergency services.

It was a frightful experience, online TikTok challenges was the only thing keeping us sane and entertained.

Two years later, the virus is yet to be a thing of the past. There are more variants being discovered even with vaccines and booster shots available.

Covid-19 changed so many things about life as we know it in good and bad ways.

Here are five positive changes;

Before Covid-19, it seemed strange to work from home. The physical office was what it meant to be at work, but we found another, some might argue more efficient way to work; from the very comfort of our homes.

Most companies are still using a hybrid version of working from home and the office even after the lockdown restriction has been lifted.

TikTok undoubtedly became more popular during the lockdown because there was so much time on our hands. If you weren’t joining a challenge, you were watching one.

Now TikTok is the remedy to boredom, all thanks to Covid-19.

Zoom, a virtual meeting app, also became popular because of the pandemic.

Since we could not meet physically, we discovered the amazing world of virtual meetings and conferences, where we could have presentations and do everything that happens in a physical meeting, virtually.

Cryptocurrency certainly boomed during Covid-19 (though it has existed before them) as it is a unified means of payment anywhere in the world.

People could send different types of cryptocurrencies around the world without using traditional banks.

It was always a thing but it became more popular. Another company that benefited from Covid-19 is Amazon and other online shopping platforms.

Physical shops were closed, and people had to stay at home. We started scrolling through our phones more and shopping online. Now, we are more used to shopping online than physical shops.

