5 people talk about the best and worst teachers they've ever had

Temi Iwalaiye

We asked five people about their best and worst teachers and got some pretty interesting responses

Every October 5th is world’s teacher day. It is a day specifically dedicated to appreciate the contributions of teachers in molding future leaders, we're going down memory lane with some young people sharing their experiences with teachers;

"All the teachers hated me and used to flog me because there was no time that my notes were ever complete, I was quite stubborn."

"There was only one teacher who liked me, my government teacher. I guess it’s because I knew Government so much and I didn’t have to read it to pass. After school, he even allowed me to watch movies on his laptop."

"My best teacher was Mrs Obi, she had such a warm personality about her. She wasn’t even my class teacher or subject but you could tell that she was so sweet and friendly. I didn’t like all my other teachers, they always seemed so angry and upset about everything. I especially didn’t like my math teacher because I never understood the subject."

"My best and worst teacher was my Math teacher. My mom was the head teacher and she made the math teacher my private lesson teacher. Sometimes, I felt he was so hard on me because of how he was tough on me during lessons. My results was the best overall when I wrote the common entrance, then I appreciated all he did."

"I loved my English teacher so much, she made me love the subject. I liked how she treated us like the children we were and she wasn’t so tough on us. My least favorite teacher was my intro teacher. It felt like he dreamt of beating me in his sleep. He used to flog so mercilessly."

"My favorite teacher was my verbal reasoning teacher, she was a very kind woman but my least favorite teacher was Mr. Izondu, he was a politician as was my dad and they belonged to different political parties, I felt like he unleashed his anger for my dad on my butt, there was a time he flogged me so much I couldn’t sit for two weeks."

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

