ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s 5 most expensive watches worth millions of naira

Temi Iwalaiye

These are Babajide Sanwo-Olu most expensive watches.

Sanwo-Olu's watch collection
Sanwo-Olu's watch collection

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is known for his flair for designers and expensive watches.

Recommended articles

Babajide Sanwo-Olu watch collection is a testament to his refined taste and appreciation for fine craftsmanship.

Though for many people these watches are too expensive considering Nigeria’s economic situation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Patek Philippe World-Time Chronograph 5930P, Platinum and Green Dial [Intelregion]
Patek Philippe World-Time Chronograph 5930P, Platinum and Green Dial [Intelregion] Pulse Nigeria

The Patek Philippe 5930 World Time Chronograph, introduced in 2016, is a unique watch inspired by a one-of-a-kind model from the 1940s.

It features a platinum case with a green dial and a leather strap, combining elegance with functionality. This watch costs $107,230.00, which is ₦169 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

This steel watch features a bezel resembling the Maltese cross and an oscillating weight in 22K gold, inspired by the wind rose.

Sanwo-Olu in Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding Watch [J.Farrenprice/Instagram]
Sanwo-Olu in Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding Watch [J.Farrenprice/Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

The watch's open-worked caseback allows for customisation with three straps—steel, leather, and rubber—using a self-interchangeable system. It costs about $23,000, which is ₦36,239,720.

ALSO READ: Gov Sanwo-Olu inaugurates last of 5 Red Line rail flyovers in Mushin

ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu at Davido's wedding [nairaland]
Sanwo-Olu at Davido's wedding [nairaland] Pulse Nigeria

In 2024, he wore this watch to Davido and Chioma’s wedding, causing quite a stir. The timepiece is crafted from rose gold with alligator leather straps and a self-winding mechanism.

This watch is not easy to come by and costs ₦190 million (approximately $127,000)

Sanwo-olu wearing Patek Philippe Nautilus watch [patek]
Sanwo-olu wearing Patek Philippe Nautilus watch [patek] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Sanwo-Olu was spotted wearing this watch. Since 1976, the Nautilus has been a symbol of elegance in sports watches, featuring a rounded bezel, porthole case, and horizontally embossed dial.

This watch reportedly cost about $370,000 which is ₦582,986,800.

ALSO READ: The 9 most expensive watches worn by the world's biggest golfing stars

Sanwo-Olu's Omega watch [thecable/marketplace]
Sanwo-Olu's Omega watch [thecable/marketplace] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

An Omega watch is a classic choice for any man. This model features a pie pan dial, hour markers, and a custom-made exotic leather strap, embodying timeless elegance and precision. It costs about $22,500 (₦35,451,900).

Sanwo-Olu has an obvious flair for watches. We've only seen and identified a fraction of his extensive watch collection.



Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 health issues related to stress and how to fix it

5 health issues related to stress and how to fix it

5 things men should always do after sex

5 things men should always do after sex

Have you heard of genotype AC? Here's what it means

Have you heard of genotype AC? Here's what it means

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s 5 most expensive watches worth millions of naira

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s 5 most expensive watches worth millions of naira

5 of the world’s oldest religions

5 of the world’s oldest religions

Men are very loyal people when these 4 things are involved

Men are very loyal people when these 4 things are involved

Here’s the worst-smelling but biggest flower in the world

Here’s the worst-smelling but biggest flower in the world

5 animals that don't drink water and why

5 animals that don't drink water and why

Feeling adventurous: Here are 5 Nigerian foods to prepare with Gino tomato paste

Feeling adventurous: Here are 5 Nigerian foods to prepare with Gino tomato paste

Here are 3 months with almost no birthdays

Here are 3 months with almost no birthdays

5 times Ayra Starr and Tyla rocked identical outfits

5 times Ayra Starr and Tyla rocked identical outfits

Vegetables are not healthy at all if you eat them this way

Vegetables are not healthy at all if you eat them this way

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The world’s first “chastity belt for your phone [mediawhisperer]

This device stops you from watching porn on your phone

Wedding rings

4 things it could mean if your partner suddenly stops wearing their ring

Welcome Tochi and Hafsat: The creative powerhouses joining Meister Tribe!

Welcome Tochi and Hafsat: The creative powerhouses joining Meister Tribe!

Couple not talking

Has your girlfriend gone distant? Here are 6 ways to win her back