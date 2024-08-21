Governor Sanwo-Olu’s 5 most expensive watches worth millions of naira

Babajide Sanwo-Olu watch collection is a testament to his refined taste and appreciation for fine craftsmanship.

Though for many people these watches are too expensive considering Nigeria’s economic situation.

Here are some of the most luxurious timepieces from his vast collection:

1. Patek Philippe World-Time Chronograph 5930P, Platinum and Green Dial

The Patek Philippe 5930 World Time Chronograph, introduced in 2016, is a unique watch inspired by a one-of-a-kind model from the 1940s.

It features a platinum case with a green dial and a leather strap, combining elegance with functionality. This watch costs $107,230.00, which is ₦169 million.

2. Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding Watch

This steel watch features a bezel resembling the Maltese cross and an oscillating weight in 22K gold, inspired by the wind rose.

The watch's open-worked caseback allows for customisation with three straps—steel, leather, and rubber—using a self-interchangeable system. It costs about $23,000, which is ₦36,239,720.

3. Patek Philippe World Time Chronograph5930G-011

In 2024, he wore this watch to Davido and Chioma’s wedding, causing quite a stir. The timepiece is crafted from rose gold with alligator leather straps and a self-winding mechanism.

This watch is not easy to come by and costs ₦190 million (approximately $127,000)

4. Patek Philippe Nautilus watch

Sanwo-Olu was spotted wearing this watch. Since 1976, the Nautilus has been a symbol of elegance in sports watches, featuring a rounded bezel, porthole case, and horizontally embossed dial.

This watch reportedly cost about $370,000 which is ₦582,986,800.

5. Omega De Ville Co-Axial Chronometer

An Omega watch is a classic choice for any man. This model features a pie pan dial, hour markers, and a custom-made exotic leather strap, embodying timeless elegance and precision. It costs about $22,500 (₦35,451,900).

Sanwo-Olu has an obvious flair for watches. We've only seen and identified a fraction of his extensive watch collection.