5 odd plants that resemble animals

Imagine walking through a garden and suddenly seeing a flower that looks like a monkey’s face or a duck’s beak. These plants may not be as famous as roses or sunflowers, but they are just as fascinating, if not more so. Prepare to be amazed.

1. Monkey orchid

The monkey orchid (Dracula simia) is one of the strangest plants out there. As the name suggests, this flower looks just like a monkey’s face. The petals and the centre of the flower are shaped in a way that makes it appear as if the plant has eyes, a nose, and a mouth just like a little primate.

This plant grows in the cloud forests of Ecuador and Peru, and it’s not easy to find in the wild. Even though it’s rare, many people are fascinated by the way it mimics a monkey's face so perfectly.

2. Duck orchid

Another orchid that mimics animals is the duck orchid (Caleana major). This flower looks exactly like a duck in flight. Its petals form the shape of a duck’s head, wings, and body. Found in Australia, this plant has evolved to attract pollinators, and its unusual shape is no accident. Insects like wasps are attracted to it, helping the plant reproduce.

3. Parrot flower

The parrot flower (Impatiens psittacina) looks like a tiny parrot in flight. This plant is native to Thailand, and when in full bloom, it bears a striking resemblance to a parrot with a beak and wings. The vibrant pink and purple colours of the flower enhance its bird-like appearance, making it a favourite among plant lovers. However, it is very rare and is protected by the Thai government, meaning it’s illegal to pick or export this plant.

4. White egret orchid

This orchid, native to Asia, is known as the white egret orchid (Habenaria radiata) because its delicate white flowers look just like a bird in mid-flight. With its long, wing-like petals, it resembles a graceful white egret soaring through the sky. These plants are grown in gardens and are admired for their beauty and resemblance to the elegant bird.

5. Dolphin succulent

This small plant has leaves shaped like tiny dolphins jumping out of the water. As a succulent, it’s easy to care for and is popular among houseplant lovers for its playful appearance. It’s resemblance to dolphins makes it a fun addition to any plant collection.

