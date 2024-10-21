ADVERTISEMENT
5 odd plants that resemble animals

Anna Ajayi

Nature is full of creative surprises, and sometimes plants can look like animals.

Odd plants that resemble animals
Odd plants that resemble animals [BalconyGardenWeb]

You might expect plants to just have regular shapes like leaves and flowers, but some take on forms that make them look like creatures you’d find in a zoo or on a farm.

Imagine walking through a garden and suddenly seeing a flower that looks like a monkey’s face or a duck’s beak. These plants may not be as famous as roses or sunflowers, but they are just as fascinating, if not more so. Prepare to be amazed.

Monkey orchid
Monkey orchid [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
The monkey orchid (Dracula simia) is one of the strangest plants out there. As the name suggests, this flower looks just like a monkey’s face. The petals and the centre of the flower are shaped in a way that makes it appear as if the plant has eyes, a nose, and a mouth just like a little primate.

This plant grows in the cloud forests of Ecuador and Peru, and it’s not easy to find in the wild. Even though it’s rare, many people are fascinated by the way it mimics a monkey's face so perfectly.

Duck orchid
Duck orchid [TheGardenonEaden] Pulse Nigeria

Another orchid that mimics animals is the duck orchid (Caleana major). This flower looks exactly like a duck in flight. Its petals form the shape of a duck’s head, wings, and body. Found in Australia, this plant has evolved to attract pollinators, and its unusual shape is no accident. Insects like wasps are attracted to it, helping the plant reproduce.

Parrot flower
Parrot flower [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The parrot flower (Impatiens psittacina) looks like a tiny parrot in flight. This plant is native to Thailand, and when in full bloom, it bears a striking resemblance to a parrot with a beak and wings. The vibrant pink and purple colours of the flower enhance its bird-like appearance, making it a favourite among plant lovers. However, it is very rare and is protected by the Thai government, meaning it’s illegal to pick or export this plant.

White egret orchid
White egret orchid [Orchidaceae] Pulse Nigeria
This orchid, native to Asia, is known as the white egret orchid (Habenaria radiata) because its delicate white flowers look just like a bird in mid-flight. With its long, wing-like petals, it resembles a graceful white egret soaring through the sky. These plants are grown in gardens and are admired for their beauty and resemblance to the elegant bird.

Dolphin succulent
Dolphin succulent [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

This small plant has leaves shaped like tiny dolphins jumping out of the water. As a succulent, it’s easy to care for and is popular among houseplant lovers for its playful appearance. It’s resemblance to dolphins makes it a fun addition to any plant collection.

ALSO READ: What to know about the beautiful flower that turns to skull when it dies

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

