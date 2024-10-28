ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle

5 natural ways to get rid of body hair

Anna Ajayi

Dealing with unwanted body hair can be frustrating for many people.

How to get rid of body hair [WaxFactor]
How to get rid of body hair [WaxFactor]

There are lots of products and treatments that promise smooth, hair-free skin, but not everyone wants to use chemicals or go through expensive procedures like waxing or laser removal.

If you're looking for gentler, more natural methods to manage body hair, there are some simple and affordable solutions that you can try at home. These natural methods don’t deliver instant results like shaving or waxing, but with regular use, they can help reduce hair growth and make it less noticeable over time.

Plus, they’re easy to make and apply with ingredients you may already have at home. Here, we’ll cover five natural ways to help you manage body hair. With a little patience, these gentle treatments can make a difference in your body hair routine.

Turmeric is known for its skin benefits, and it’s also popular for naturally slowing down hair growth. To make a paste, mix a tablespoon of turmeric with enough milk to create a thick consistency.

Turmeric and milk [SugarCosmetics]
Turmeric and milk [SugarCosmetics]

Apply this paste to the areas with unwanted hair, let it dry, and then scrub it off gently. Regular use can weaken hair over time, making it easier to remove. Turmeric also has anti-inflammatory properties, which can soothe the skin and reduce irritation.

A sugar and lemon mixture is a simple and effective way to exfoliate the skin while reducing hair growth. Sugar acts as a natural exfoliant, while lemon juice lightens hair colour and slows regrowth. Mix two tablespoons of sugar with one tablespoon of lemon juice and a bit of water to create a paste.

Sugar and lemon scrub [LavenderGypsy]
Sugar and lemon scrub [LavenderGypsy]

Apply it to your skin in circular motions, let it sit for 10-15 minutes, and rinse off with warm water. This method can make hair appear lighter and finer with regular use.

Papaya contains enzymes that can weaken hair follicles and slow down hair growth. When combined with turmeric, it can be a great way to naturally reduce body hair. Mash a piece of raw papaya and mix it with half a teaspoon of turmeric powder. Apply this mixture to your skin, let it sit for 15-20 minutes, and then rinse off. Using this remedy once or twice a week can help in gradually reducing body hair growth.

Egg whites can stick to hair, pulling it out gently when removed. Mix one egg white with a tablespoon of cornstarch and a tablespoon of sugar to make a sticky paste.

Egg and cornstarch [LadyG]
Egg and cornstarch [LadyG]

Apply it to the skin and let it dry completely. Once dry, peel off the mask in the opposite direction of hair growth. This mask can help remove finer hair, although it might be less effective on thicker hair.

Oatmeal and banana [WellnessSparkles]
Oatmeal and banana [WellnessSparkles]
Oatmeal is a natural exfoliant, and when combined with a ripe banana, it creates a soothing scrub for removing body hair. Mash a ripe banana and mix it with a tablespoon of oatmeal. Apply this mixture to the skin, rubbing in circular motions for 10 minutes before rinsing off. This scrub gently removes dead skin cells and may weaken hair roots, reducing hair growth with regular use.

ALSO READ: How to prevent razor bumps and ingrown hairs when you shave

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

