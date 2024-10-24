ADVERTISEMENT
5 natural remedies for soothing sore throats

Anna Ajayi

Sore throats can be annoying, but with these natural remedies, you can find relief quickly.

Natural remedies for soothing sore throats [iStock]
When your throat feels scratchy, painful, or irritated, it can be uncomfortable to talk, eat, or even swallow.

A sore throat can be caused by a variety of things, like a viral infection (such as the common cold), dry air, or even talking too much.

While over-the-counter medications can help, many people prefer to use natural remedies to soothe their sore throats. These remedies not only provide relief but also tend to be gentle on the body with fewer side effects.

Here are some easy, natural remedies that can help ease the discomfort of a sore throat. You can try these remedies using ingredients you may already have at home.

You can take honey and warm water [Healthshots]
Honey is known for its soothing properties and ability to reduce irritation. When mixed with warm water, honey helps coat the throat and provides quick relief. It also has antibacterial properties that can fight infections. To use this remedy, simply mix one tablespoon of honey in a cup of warm water and sip it slowly. This mixture is both soothing and hydrating, making it a popular choice for sore throats.

Gargling with salt water is an age-old remedy for sore throats. Salt helps reduce swelling by drawing moisture out of the throat tissues and also kills harmful bacteria. To make a saltwater gargle, dissolve half a teaspoon of salt in a cup of warm water, gargle for 30 seconds, and then spit it out. Doing this a few times a day can provide significant relief from a sore throat.

Chamomile tea [Etsy]
Chamomile tea is not only calming but also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Drinking chamomile tea can reduce throat irritation and help the body fight infections. Chamomile is also known to help relax the muscles and promote better sleep, which is essential for recovery. Simply steep a chamomile tea bag in hot water for 5 minutes, add honey for extra soothing effects and enjoy.

Peppermint tea [Healthline]
Peppermint contains menthol, which is a natural decongestant. It helps numb the throat and reduce irritation. Drinking peppermint tea or inhaling steam with a few drops of peppermint oil can help soothe a sore throat. The cooling sensation of peppermint provides comfort, and its antiviral properties can also help fight infections.

Ginger tea [FoodNetwrok]
Ginger has been used for centuries to treat various ailments, including sore throats. Its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties make it a great natural remedy for throat pain. You can make ginger tea by boiling fresh ginger slices in water for about 10 minutes. Add honey or lemon to improve the taste and make the tea more soothing.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

