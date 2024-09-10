5 most difficult countries to visit and why

Whether you're a thrill-seeking traveller or simply curious about these remote and restricted places, it’s important to understand the challenges involved.

Here are five of the hardest countries to enter and what makes them so difficult to visit:

1. Eritrea

Eritrea is considered the most difficult country to visit. The government controls nearly every aspect of a visitor's stay, from the required visa to movement within the country. Travel outside the capital, Asmara requires government permission, and visitors must arrange transportation through authorised companies.

2. North Korea

North Korea tightly controls its tourism industry, allowing only guided group tours. Visitors must be accompanied by government-approved guides at all times. Independent travel is strictly prohibited, and any attempt to engage with locals or explore freely can result in severe penalties.

3. Turkmenistan

Tourism in Turkmenistan is heavily restricted, with most visitors requiring an official government invitation. Even with an invitation, tourists are required to be accompanied by a guide, limiting the freedom to explore the country independently.

5. Yemen

Due to ongoing civil war and political instability, Yemen is considered one of the most dangerous places to visit. Travel advisories warn against visiting the country due to the risk of terrorism, kidnapping, and armed conflict, making it almost impossible for tourists to enter safely.

5. Bhutan

Bhutan's government has a high daily tourist fee (around $250 per day), which includes accommodation, food, and a guide. This fee is part of the country's efforts to limit the impact of tourism on its culture and environment, making Bhutan one of the most exclusive travel destinations.

