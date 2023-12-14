ADVERTISEMENT
5 items less than 20k you can gift a friend this Christmas

Dami Dawson

What do you want for christmas?

Christmas gifts
Christmas gifts

Even if you haven't received gifts all year, you're hopeful that something will come during Christmas. Now, if you're thinking of buying a gift for someone this festive season and are considering factors like the economy and rising prices, and you've set a budget, you might be wondering what you can really get for someone that would be appreciated.

Here are five items less than 20k you can gift someone this Christmas;

You can either buy them a ticket for the cinema or cover the cost of their video streaming service for a month. It could be around 5k - 8k, depending on the package you choose for the streaming service or how new the movie is for the cinema ticket.

Movie Night
Movie Night Pexels

This is special because you can add a personal touch, like a favorite photo, a sweet message, or an inside joke. Customizing the mug shows you put thought into it, making it a really nice and heartfelt gift. You can grab one for around 10k - 15k.

Customized Mug
Customized Mug Pexels
They bring a touch of luxury and coziness to any place, making it feel warm and inviting. With lots of scents to pick from,like cinnamon, vanilla, or pine, you can capture that festive vibe. Plus, they work for all sorts of occasions and won't cut your pocket. You can get one for around 10k - 15k.

Scented Candles
Scented Candles Pexels

They definitely add a personal touch, letting you include initials, names, or special messages that really mean something to the person you're giving it to. This makes the gift extra meaningful and considerate. Plus, keychains are super practical and get used every day, making the person think of you each time. With 5k - 10k, you can get one.

Key chains
Key chains Pexels

They're perfect for staying warm during the festive season. Blankets come in all sorts of styles and colors, so you can pick one in your friend's favorite color. A thoughtful and practical gift, and you can get one for about 15k to 20k.

Blanket
Blanket Pexels
