5 fun things you should do with your friends

Here are five fun ways you can have fun with your friends:

- Sing karaoke

Singing karaoke is one way to have fun with your friends. You can either go to a karaoke bar or have your own karaoke at home. Make sure you pick a song you and your friends are familiar with, so you'll be able to sing well. Also, make provisions for drinks.

- Go for a boat cruise

If you want to have fun in a more adventurous way, then go on a boat cruise. A boat cruise is a bougie and classic way to have fun with your friends. It's quite expensive, but it's one adventure you will never forget in your lifetime. It's a great avenue for you to listen to some good music, enjoy the water waves, and take some pictures for the gram.

- Try paintballing

Paintballing is one outdoor activity you can enjoy with your friends. It's a way of building bonds and making new memories with your friends. It's a competitive activity, so you will have to divide yourself into groups. Whenever you feel you need to get away from the everyday, stressful life and have fun with your friends, try paintballing.

- Host a picnic

You can also have a picnic with your friends. You can either have the picnic at your house, at the beach, or at a park. You can decide to invite your friend's partners, so it will be more interesting. Don't forget to make provision for food, drinks, music and games.

- Pull an all-nighter