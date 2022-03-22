Spending time with friends is therapeutic, but it can be tiring and boring when you don't know how to have fun with your friends. You probably keep repeating the same activity every time, and you're looking for new ways to have fun with your friends.
5 fun things you should do with your friends
Good times and crazy friends make the best memories.
Here are five fun ways you can have fun with your friends:
- Sing karaoke
Singing karaoke is one way to have fun with your friends. You can either go to a karaoke bar or have your own karaoke at home. Make sure you pick a song you and your friends are familiar with, so you'll be able to sing well. Also, make provisions for drinks.
- Go for a boat cruise
If you want to have fun in a more adventurous way, then go on a boat cruise. A boat cruise is a bougie and classic way to have fun with your friends. It's quite expensive, but it's one adventure you will never forget in your lifetime. It's a great avenue for you to listen to some good music, enjoy the water waves, and take some pictures for the gram.
- Try paintballing
Paintballing is one outdoor activity you can enjoy with your friends. It's a way of building bonds and making new memories with your friends. It's a competitive activity, so you will have to divide yourself into groups. Whenever you feel you need to get away from the everyday, stressful life and have fun with your friends, try paintballing.
- Host a picnic
You can also have a picnic with your friends. You can either have the picnic at your house, at the beach, or at a park. You can decide to invite your friend's partners, so it will be more interesting. Don't forget to make provision for food, drinks, music and games.
- Pull an all-nighter
An all-nighter is a sleepover with friends. For an all-nighter, you need an apartment. You can also decide to rent an Airbnb apartment. Make provisions for food, drinks, wine, and snacks. You can also write out a list of activities you can do to make the sleepover fun. Don't forget to include truth or dare and movies.
