5 foods that can give you bad dreams

Certain foods can affect how our brains work during sleep, leading to vivid or bad dreams. It's surprising to think that a simple snack or late-night meal could be behind those restless nights.

Let's take a look at five common foods that might be giving you bad dreams.

1. Cheese

Cheese can be enjoyed in lots of different ways, like on pizza or in a sandwich. However, eating cheese before bed might not be the best idea if you want a good night's sleep. Cheese contains a substance called tyramine, which can make your brain more active. This increased brain activity can lead to vivid dreams or nightmares. If you love cheese, try having it earlier in the day instead of close to bedtime.

2. Chocolate

Chocolate contains caffeine and sugar, and caffeine is a stimulant that can keep you awake or make your sleep lighter than usual. This means you're more likely to remember your dreams, including the bad ones. The sugar in chocolate can also give you a burst of energy, which isn't helpful when you're trying to wind down for the night. Dark chocolate has more caffeine than milk chocolate, so be especially careful with dark varieties in the evening.

3. Spicy foods

Eating spicy foods like hot sauce, chilli, or spicy curries might cause trouble when it's time to sleep. Spicy foods can raise your body temperature, which might lead to restless sleep and bad dreams. They can also cause indigestion or heartburn, making it hard to get comfortable. If you enjoy spicy dishes, consider having them at lunchtime instead of dinner to give your body time to digest them before bed.

4. Ice cream

Ice cream is high in sugar and fat, which can affect your sleep. The sugar gives you energy when you don't need it, and the fat can be hard for your body to digest while you sleep. This combination can lead to more brain activity during sleep, causing vivid or bad dreams. If you crave something sweet at night, try fruits instead.

5. Chips and salty snacks

Crunchy chips and other salty snacks are easy to munch on while watching TV in the evening. However, these foods are often high in fat and salt. Eating them before bed can make you feel thirsty and might cause you to wake up during the night for water. The high-fat content can also be hard to digest, keeping your body busy when it should be resting. This can lead to disrupted sleep and potentially bad dreams. Opting for a lighter snack in the evening can help you sleep more peacefully.

It's surprising how much the foods we eat can affect our sleep and dreams. If you've been experiencing bad dreams or restless nights, it might be helpful to look at what you're eating in the hours before bedtime.

