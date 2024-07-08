ADVERTISEMENT
5 foods from around the world made with blood

Anna Ajayi

Would you try any of these blood-based dishes?

Animal blood is a traditional ingredient in many cultures [YouTube]
Animal blood is a traditional ingredient in many cultures [YouTube]

Around the world, different traditions and cultures have their special recipes and ingredients that reflect their history and environment.

One of the most surprising ingredients that pops up in many places is blood! Yes, you read that right—animal blood is a traditional ingredient in many cultures, used to add flavour, texture, and nutrition to food.

It might seem strange, but these foods have been enjoyed for hundreds of years and are considered favourites. Let's travel the world and explore some blood-based dishes. We'll find out where they come from, how they're made, and why people love them in their cultures.

Blood sausage is perhaps the most widely recognised blood-based food. Encompassing numerous regional variations, it generally involves cooked animal blood thickened with fillers like grains, rice, or chopped meat.

Blood sausage [Scordocom]
Blood sausage [Scordocom] Pulse Nigeria

Blood sausage is called boudin noir in France, blutwurst in Germany, and morcilla in Spain. Asian variants include sundae (Korea) and boudin sausage (Vietnam), while Latin America boasts moronga (Mexico) and morcilla (Argentina). Spices and herbs are added for extra flavour, making blood sausage a savoury and versatile ingredient. It can be enjoyed grilled, fried, sliced into stews, or even used in stuffings.

Blood soups appear in cuisines around the world, seen as hearty and nutritious meals. In Vietnam, mien canh (noodle soup) incorporates duck or pork blood for a richer broth, while Thailand’s boat noodles might use pig, duck, or goose blood to achieve a dark and flavorful base.

Duck blood soup [PolishClassicCooking]
Duck blood soup [PolishClassicCooking] Pulse Nigeria

Moving to Eastern Europe, Czernina, a Polish soup, using duck blood and buckwheat noodles, offers a slightly sweet and tangy taste. China boasts a variety of blood soups, with regions using duck, chicken, or pig blood, often enjoyed alongside vegetables and tofu.

The Maasai consume a mixture of fresh cow's blood and milk [YouTube]
The Maasai consume a mixture of fresh cow's blood and milk [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria

For the Maasai people of Kenya and Tanzania, blood is not just a food source but also a part of their traditional way of life. The Maasai are known for their practice of consuming a mixture of fresh cow's blood and milk. This drink is a vital part of their diet and is obtained by carefully drawing blood from the jugular of their cattle without harming the animal.

Thin and crepe-like, these pancakes are made with regular pancake batter infused with pig or cow blood, onions, and spices. The resulting dish has a deep brown colour and a slightly savoury taste.

Blood pancakes [AtlasObscura]
Blood pancakes [AtlasObscura] Pulse Nigeria

Traditionally served with lingonberry jam and butter, these pancakes might take some getting used to for the uninitiated, but they are a cherished part of Swedish culinary heritage.

Blood curd, also known as “duck’s blood tofu” is a common ingredient in Chinese cuisine. Made by coagulating duck or sometimes pig blood with a saline solution, it has a smooth, jelly-like texture and a mild flavour.

Blood curd [YouTube]
Blood curd [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria

Sliced and added to soups, stews, or stir-fries, blood curd adds a textural element to the dish. It’s also a valuable source of protein and iron, making it a popular choice for those seeking a nutritious meal.

Next time you're feeling adventurous, consider trying one of these blood-based dishes from around the world. You might be surprised by the delicious and diverse ways blood can be used in cuisine.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi

