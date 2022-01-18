5 fond memories from old school phones

What do you remember about it? Here's what I remember;

1. Batteries that never die

Pulse Nigeria

These days we buy generators and power banks just to make sure our phones are powered all day because our batteries can barely last a day.

In those days, we could go days without charging our phones, especially the almighty Nokia 3310.

2. Mobile games

Before social media, all you could do was receive calls, send text messages and play games on your phone. Those games like football, snake, sudoku were our relief from boredom.

3. Flip phones

Pulse Nigeria

Flip phones had this special allure. They were the iPhone 13 of that age. If you had a flip Motorola phone then you were simply rich!

4. Nokia xpressmusic

Pulse Nigeria

By this time, mobile data was now a thing. If you had 10MB, you were rich and could download some music and games.

Xpressmusic phones were the coolest phone for music lovers. They also became handy when the social network 2go became popular.

5. Then came BlackBerry

Pulse Nigeria

This special phone had so many memories attached to it. People could access Facebook from their phones, they did not have to go to cyber cafes.

It took about 10 minutes to boot, and when the battery gets low, it says “Battery too low for radio use.”

Another fun part of BlackBerry phones was the BBN pin. People asked for BBN pins to chat with you and you even memorised it like a phone number.

It affected our lexicon too, we even started saying things like “ping” and “pinging.”