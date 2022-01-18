RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 fond memories from old school phones

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some of the fondest memories from old school phones.

Blackberries were the IT phones [Kickmobile]
Blackberries were the IT phones [Kickmobile]

If you grow up as a millennial in the early part of the 2000s, phones or 'GSM' were a relatively new yet amazing invention.

Recommended articles

What do you remember about it? Here's what I remember;

This phone's battery never dies [Wikipedia]
This phone's battery never dies [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

These days we buy generators and power banks just to make sure our phones are powered all day because our batteries can barely last a day.

In those days, we could go days without charging our phones, especially the almighty Nokia 3310.

Before social media, all you could do was receive calls, send text messages and play games on your phone. Those games like football, snake, sudoku were our relief from boredom.

Flip phones were for the rich [Cnet]
Flip phones were for the rich [Cnet] Pulse Nigeria

Flip phones had this special allure. They were the iPhone 13 of that age. If you had a flip Motorola phone then you were simply rich!

Xpress music was for music lovers [Wikipedia]
Xpress music was for music lovers [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

By this time, mobile data was now a thing. If you had 10MB, you were rich and could download some music and games.

Xpressmusic phones were the coolest phone for music lovers. They also became handy when the social network 2go became popular.

Blackberries were the IT phones [Kickmobile]
Blackberries were the IT phones [Kickmobile] Pulse Nigeria

This special phone had so many memories attached to it. People could access Facebook from their phones, they did not have to go to cyber cafes.

It took about 10 minutes to boot, and when the battery gets low, it says “Battery too low for radio use.”

Another fun part of BlackBerry phones was the BBN pin. People asked for BBN pins to chat with you and you even memorised it like a phone number.

It affected our lexicon too, we even started saying things like “ping” and “pinging.”

Now technology has moved on so fast from those humble beginnings, the things we can do with our phones now are limitless.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 fond memories from old school phones

5 fond memories from old school phones

Style Guide: 10 outfits everyone needs to have

Style Guide: 10 outfits everyone needs to have

5 misconceptions about love languages

5 misconceptions about love languages

Sex Education: 3 reasons women do not orgasm as much as men

Sex Education: 3 reasons women do not orgasm as much as men

6 types of phone thieves in Lagos

6 types of phone thieves in Lagos

Dark Knuckles: 1 fast, natural way to lighten discoloured areas on the body

Dark Knuckles: 1 fast, natural way to lighten discoloured areas on the body

5 signs your boyfriend really loves you

5 signs your boyfriend really loves you

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

3 ways to make women addicted to you

3 ways to make women addicted to you