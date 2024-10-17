ADVERTISEMENT
5 everyday habits that could be damaging your skin

Anna Ajayi

Taking care of your skin is also about being aware of your daily habits.

Some habits could be damaging your skin [XciteTech]
Some habits could be damaging your skin [XciteTech]

We all want healthy, glowing skin, but sometimes the habits we don’t think twice about can be harming it without us realising it.

You might be doing your skincare routine every morning and night, but other daily habits could be undoing all your hard work. Simple things like how you sleep, what you eat, and even how often you touch your face can have a big impact on your skin’s health.

By making a few changes to your routine, you can protect your skin and keep it looking its best. Here are five everyday habits that could be damaging your skin, and how to fix them.

One of the worst things you can do for your skin is to sleep with makeup on. Throughout the day, makeup traps dirt, oil, and bacteria on your skin, which can clog your pores and lead to breakouts.

Don't sleep with makeup on [iStock]
Don't sleep with makeup on [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

When you don’t remove your makeup before bed, it also prevents your skin from renewing itself overnight, which can cause dullness and accelerate ageing.

To protect your skin, make it a habit to wash your face every night, no matter how tired you are. Use a gentle cleanser to remove all makeup, dirt, and oil, and follow up with a moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated.

Your skin is exposed to harmful UV rays every day, even when it’s cloudy or you’re indoors by a window. Over time, this exposure can lead to premature ageing, sunspots, and an increased risk of skin cancer.

Always apply sunscreen [BuzzFeed]
Always apply sunscreen [BuzzFeed] Pulse Nigeria

Make sure you apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day, even if you’re not planning to spend much time outside. It’s a small step that can make a big difference in keeping your skin healthy.

We often touch our faces without thinking about it, whether it’s scratching an itch, resting our chin on our hand, or rubbing our eyes. However, touching your face frequently can transfer dirt, oil, and bacteria from your hands to your skin, which can cause breakouts and irritation.

Avoid touching your face too much [iStock]
Avoid touching your face too much [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Try to be more mindful of how often you touch your face, and wash your hands regularly to keep them clean.

Using skincare products that are too harsh for your skin type can do more harm than good. Strong cleansers, exfoliants, and toners can strip your skin of its natural oils, leaving it dry, irritated, and more prone to breakouts. Choose products that are gentle and suitable for your skin’s needs. If your skin feels tight or irritated after using a product, it may be too harsh, and you should switch to something more mild.

Your skin needs rest just as much as the rest of your body. When you don’t get enough sleep, your body produces more of the stress hormone cortisol, which can trigger inflammation and break down the collagen in your skin, leading to wrinkles and a dull complexion.

Get your beauty sleep [Adobe Stock]
Get your beauty sleep [Adobe Stock] Pulse Nigeria

Aim for at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night to allow your skin to repair and rejuvenate itself.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

