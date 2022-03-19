5 digital skills you should learn as ASUU strike continues

While the strike is ongoing, it is pertinent to note that history has shown that ASUU strikes are usually prolonged, such that some students end up losing interest in their academic pursuits, as they engage in other things for different reasons. However, with the digital economy promising various adventures and opportunities, it would not be erroneous to mention that the lingering crisis in the country’s public education sector, presents one the opportunity to learn something new that would become useful when one returns to school and after one graduates.

It is in this light that this writer presents below:

Graphics designs - If creativity interests you, especially as it relates to making first positive impressions, then you won’t be wrong to consider this skill acquisition. Gone are the days when you could enjoy a job till your retirement. Nowadays, to thrive in this economy, one is expected to be the one that can do multiple things at a time.

With the effective usage of Photoshop, CorelDraw, amongst other graphics designing apps, one is guaranteed of having a skill that is useful not only in the creative industry, but other career paths too.

Digital marketing - Buying and selling has over the years evolved. With the internet, the complexity and importance of this skill have significantly increased, such that business owners and service providers now contract digital marketers for the purpose of driving their revenues. So, acquiring this skill today might be a decision you will ever be grateful for.

Video editing - In the world of humans today, visuals are very impactful, such that they can be used for documentaries, archives, storytelling, marketing, and coverage. Globally, this is one the most in-demand skill one doesn’t need a school certificate for. And as a video editor, you can easily be self-employed unlike other professions in the filmmaking industry.

Programming - If you are someone that likes to solve problems and address complex situations logically and creatively, you should consider learning this skill before the ongoing strike of ASUU ends. As the saying goes -‘tech is the new oil’, being a programmer is one of the highest-paying jobs globally, and while sessions are on in schools, students in this career path can take freelance jobs from foreign clients and earn in dollars, and other hard-currencies.