5 common skincare mistakes that are ageing you faster

Anna Ajayi

Our daily habits have a big impact on our skin.

Skincare mistakes that are ageing you faster
Skincare mistakes that are ageing you faster [DailyExpress]

Most of us want to keep our skin looking young and healthy for as long as possible. We buy expensive creams, follow beauty trends, and try to keep up with the latest skincare advice.

But even with the best intentions, we can make simple mistakes that cause our skin to age faster. It’s easy to overlook these errors when we’re busy or misinformed, but understanding what we’re doing wrong can make a huge difference.

One of the biggest mistakes people make is not wearing sunscreen daily. Even if it’s cloudy or you’re staying indoors, your skin is still exposed to harmful UV rays. These rays speed up the ageing process by causing wrinkles, dark spots, and loss of elasticity.

Make sure to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every day.

Always apply sunscreen
Always apply sunscreen [BuzzFeed] Pulse Nigeria

Sunscreen is an everyday essential to keep your skin youthful.

We’ve all had nights when we’re too tired to wash our faces, but sleeping with makeup on is a huge skincare mistake. When makeup sits on your skin overnight, it clogs your pores and doesn’t allow your skin to breathe.

Don't sleep with makeup
Don't sleep with makeup [Pinterest] Dangers of sleeping with makekup Pulse Live Kenya

This can lead to breakouts, irritation, and faster ageing. Make it a habit to cleanse your face thoroughly every night. Your skin will thank you, and you’ll wake up looking fresh instead of tired.

Exfoliating can be great for removing dead skin cells and giving your face a fresh glow. However, overdoing it can damage your skin’s protective barrier, causing redness, dryness, and irritation. This damage can make your skin age faster. Limit exfoliation to 1-2 times a week, and use gentle products that won’t be too harsh. Listen to your skin—if it feels sensitive or irritated, it’s time to take a break.

Skipping moisturiser, especially if you have oily skin, is a mistake that can lead to dryness and make fine lines more noticeable. When your skin is dehydrated, it looks dull and older. Even if your skin is oily, you still need a good moisturiser to keep it balanced and hydrated.

Use a good moisturiser
Use a good moisturiser ece-auto-gen

Choose a moisturiser that works for your skin type and use it morning and night. Well-moisturised skin looks plumper, healthier, and more youthful.

Many of us use products that don’t match our skin type or age. For example, harsh products meant for teenage acne might be too strong for mature skin. Similarly, heavy anti-ageing creams can clog pores if you have oily or combination skin. Using the wrong products can irritate your skin and make it age faster. Take the time to learn about your skin type and choose products that support your skin’s needs, not work against them.

Treat your skin kindly, and it will reward you by looking its best for years to come.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

