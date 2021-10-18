RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 common mistakes Nigerian photographers make

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigerian photographers have their peculiar shortcomings.

Rosie nose almost disappears in this picture [instagram/rosieafuwape]
Rosie nose almost disappears in this picture [instagram/rosieafuwape]

Many things come into play when taking the perfect picture; the model, the angles, the lighting and the makeup but most especially how good the photographer is affects how pictures turn out.

Some Nigerian photographers do too much and ruin the pictures.

Here are some of their failings;

Rosie's nose almost disappears in this picture [instagram/rosieafuwape]
Rosie's nose almost disappears in this picture [instagram/rosieafuwape]

The pictures are too perfect and airbrushed to be true, almost like a cartoon.

I do not know why some Nigerian photographers do this; perhaps based on their clients' requests who do not want to see any pimples or blemish on their faces.

Ka3na tries to create a flat tummy in this picture [instagram/ka3na]
Ka3na tries to create a flat tummy in this picture [instagram/ka3na]

Adding or removing body parts is a problem, especially when taking pictures of women. Increasing her breasts, hips or backside should be a ‘No’ because it is obvious when a picture has been tampered with.

Sometimes, the person in the picture will have no knees at all.

Maybe she has naturally dark knees but removing the colour of her knees makes the picture look super weird as if she has no knees.

Photographer Kasope uses dark hues [instagram/thekasope]
Photographer Kasope uses dark hues [instagram/thekasope]

You do not have to use a lot of artificial light to take a nice picture. Playing with light improves the beauty of the picture instead of being focused on a particular shade of brightness.

TY Bello uses scenery to create beauty [instagram/tybello]
TY Bello uses scenery to create beauty [instagram/tybello]

Always taking pictures in a black or white background can be immensely boring. Even if the picture is taken in a studio, using props to create scenery never hurt anyone.

There are some pictures you see and they look too worked on, it is not very pleasant to the eyes, natural-looking pictures are way better.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

