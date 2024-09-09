ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 clear signs a guy doesn’t know what he wants

Anna Ajayi

A guy who doesn’t know what he wants can cause confusion and emotional stress.

What are the signs a guy doesn’t know what he wants? [MindBodyGreen]
What are the signs a guy doesn’t know what he wants? [MindBodyGreen]

In relationships, it can be frustrating and confusing when someone sends mixed signals, especially when you’re trying to figure out if your partner is serious about the future.

Recommended articles

Sometimes, a guy may genuinely be unsure about what he wants, which can cause emotional turmoil for both parties.

Here are five clear signs that a guy might not know what he wants, and how recognizing them can help you make informed decisions about your relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT
Inconsistent communication can be a sign [VixenDailly]
Inconsistent communication can be a sign [VixenDailly] Pulse Nigeria

One of the most common signs that a guy doesn’t know what he wants is erratic or inconsistent communication. One day he might be texting and calling frequently, showing a lot of interest, and the next day he might disappear or barely respond to messages. This on-and-off behavior can leave you feeling confused and unsure of where you stand. It’s a clear indicator that he might not be fully invested or is struggling with his own feelings about the relationship.

If a guy continuously avoids having serious conversations about the future of your relationship, it’s a red flag that he might not be ready for commitment.

Avoiding serious conversations is a sign [ReadUnwritten]
Avoiding serious conversations is a sign [ReadUnwritten] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

When you try to bring up topics like defining the relationship, making long-term plans, or discussing future goals, and he constantly changes the subject or gives vague answers, it’s a sign that he’s unsure about what he truly wants. This avoidance can prevent the relationship from moving forward and leave you feeling stuck.

Pay attention to the language he uses when discussing the relationship. Phrases like “let’s see how things go,” “I’m not sure,” or “maybe” suggest that he’s hesitant to fully commit. Non-committal language often reflects inner uncertainty, and while he may not mean to string you along, it shows that he’s not ready to make any concrete decisions about your future together. This can lead to frustration as you wait for clarity that may never come.

Emotional instability, such as frequent mood swings or fluctuating behavior toward you, can be another indicator that a guy doesn’t know what he wants.

ADVERTISEMENT
Frequent mood swings can be an indicator [AdobeStock]
Frequent mood swings can be an indicator [AdobeStock] Pulse Nigeria

If his moods are unpredictable, one moment showing affection and the next pulling away, it might mean he’s wrestling with his own feelings about the relationship. This can be emotionally draining for you, making it difficult to gauge where he stands.

Another clear sign is his hesitation or refusal to make future plans, whether it’s something as simple as a date next weekend or larger commitments like vacations or holiday plans. If he seems unsure or uncomfortable with the idea of making long-term plans, it could reflect his uncertainty about your relationship’s direction. A guy who knows what he wants will likely have no issue planning ahead, but one who’s undecided may avoid it altogether.

ALSO READ: 7 things men do when they don’t love you

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 priceless cultural artefacts stolen by the British Empire

10 priceless cultural artefacts stolen by the British Empire

6 types of smiles and their hidden meaning

6 types of smiles and their hidden meaning

5 clear signs a guy doesn’t know what he wants

5 clear signs a guy doesn’t know what he wants

13 facial expressions and what they reveal about people’s inner feelings

13 facial expressions and what they reveal about people’s inner feelings

Nigerian pastry chef, Ikedinma bags 'Cake Artistry of the Year' title in US

Nigerian pastry chef, Ikedinma bags 'Cake Artistry of the Year' title in US

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Hollandia teams up with KieKie to help Nigerians stay ahead with dairy power

Hollandia teams up with KieKie to help Nigerians stay ahead with dairy power

5 signs you’re over-exercising and what to do about it

5 signs you’re over-exercising and what to do about it

Here's how you can beat motion sickness

Here's how you can beat motion sickness

DIY Recipes: How to make a finger-licking fish sauce

DIY Recipes: How to make a finger-licking fish sauce

Bole Festival 2024: Heineken brings the good times to Port Harcourt's iconic celebration

Bole Festival 2024: Heineken brings the good times to Port Harcourt's iconic celebration

Why newborn babies are immediately placed on their mother's chest

Why newborn babies are immediately placed on their mother's chest

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why more young men are moving from baddies to sugar mummies in 2024 (Source - Hotpot.ai)

Instant noodles to five-star buffets: Why young men are chasing sugar mummies in 2024

Going on a diet may not be the best for you [iStock]

Here’s why going on a diet can be very harmful

What time is best to take sweets? [Shutterstock]

What is the best time to eat sweets? Nutritionists are clear

Best countries for BBL [healthandbeautytravel]

Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs