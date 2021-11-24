Household items and waste can easily be recycled and used to clean really tough stains.
5 cleaning hacks for tough stains
These are five cleaning hacks to get rid of tough stains and make your cleaning easier.
These are five common things laying around the house that can help with stain removal:
1. Milk
Ink stains can happen unexpectedly. While writing, in your bag, shirt, or while on your bed, your pen might spill its ink.
Ink stains seem impossible to get rid of but do not worry about that.
Soak the stained cloth in a bowl of milk and watch the stain evaporate.
2. Eggshells
We have all been victims of burning our food while cooking and ending up with the unfortunate consequence - a blackened pot. Well, this does not have to be the worst thing in the world.
Use broken eggshells to scrub your pot and the grime will disappear.
3. Lime and eggshells
Eggshells contain calcium carbonate which means that air and moisture can pass through their surface and it is perfect for hard surface cleaning.
Lime also contains calcium and it is acidic. Mix these two substances and soak the stained part of the cloth with it.
4. Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola is very acidic and you can use it to clean your kitchen sink and toilet.
5. Baking soda
Maybe you have been using your hairbrush for a long time. Somehow, hair got mixed up with dirt and it doesn’t look so nice anymore.
Remove the hair with a smaller comb.
Get a warm bowl of water, add some shampoo and baking soda.
Dip your hairbrush in the solution and watch it come out clean.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng