5 changes we want to see on BBNaija season 7

1. More Gen Zs

We want to see Gen Z who are single, free and fun. Married millennials who will come on the show and be saying things like: ‘my child / my wife / my inlaws are watching me' should just stay away and watch with their family members, abeg.

Also, anyone planning to cheat on their spouse should rent a hotel and not come on BBNaija (although, lowkey, that’d be entertaining to see sha).

2. Real romance

Recent Big Brother Naija ships have been a big failure. None has sailed since the time of Bam Bam and Teddy A, Khafi and Gedoni The housemates are always dishonest lovers who are such huge flirts and end up scamming their shippers.

Please, give us hot, stemming, genuine romance, we have been starved and scammed enough.

3. No overused strategies

Rinsed and repeated strategies include

Poverty Bad bitch Pity Cooking

If you’re coming to the house and you want to win, we don’t mind strategies but please come with fresh ones. Don’t feed us with stale doings.

4. We want war

Verbal altercations and disqualifications give life to the show. If you’re a peaceful person, go and join the peace corps.

Mercy and Tacha fight dirty [Twitter/BBNaija] Pulse Nigeria

As for us, we want the kind of ranting Tacha and Bisola were so fond of. Give us drama, tension and intrigue.

5. We don’t want sleepy housemates

In many seasons, some housemates make it their duty to sleep unless they have a task. Saskay and Tolani Baj come to mind.