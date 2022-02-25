RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

6 Celebrity mums with attractive bodies

In this article, I will be sharing with you five Nigerian celebrity mums that look attractive and appealing after having kids.

Most people believe that a woman gets fat, shapeless, and over-bloated after giving birth to children but there are celebrity mums that have trashed this opinion by maintaining their body which makes them hot and attractive.

These are beautiful celebrities that play their motherly duties behind the spotlight. Check out the following celebrity mums that are attractive and super hot;

1) Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade nicknamed 'Omosexy' is known for her natural endowment which makes her super attractive. She's married for over 22years and is a mother of four children. Omotola doesn't look like she has four kids, you could almost say she has never been pregnant because of how her body looks appealing.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Pulse Nigeria

2)Mercy Johnson Okojie

Mercy Johnson is one of the Nollywood star actress that enjoys being a mum. The actress has four kids and she enjoys showcasing them on her social media pages. Mercy Johnson always looks curvy and attractive in all her appearances. She makes motherhood look fun and exciting which makes her part of our list of attractive and appealing celebrity mums.

Mercy Johnson Okojie
Mercy Johnson Okojie Pulse Nigeria

3)Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo is funny and engaging on her social media pages. The 44 years old actress is a mother of two grown-up children. She is always keeping up with the fashion game, flaunting her curvy body. Iyabo Ojo joins the list of attractive celebrity moms.

Iyabo Ojo
Iyabo Ojo Pulse Nigeria

4) Mercy Aigbe

When you speak of class with a spice of beauty, Mercy Aigbe has to be mentioned. The businesswoman and Nollywood actress is a mother of two children that ever look young always. Mercy Aigbe's curvy body always leaves us with the word gorgeous.

Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe Pulse Nigeria

5)Ufuoma McDermott

The beautiful actress is married and a mother to two lovely children. She could pass for a model even though she had a modeling career at an early stage. Her fitness journey and her attractive body is what most young mums and ladies are aiming for. Ufuoma makes motherhood look sweet and adorable.

Ufuoma McDermott
Ufuoma McDermott Pulse Nigeria

6) Omoni Oboli

This list can't be completed without adding the producer, actress, and scriptwriter Omoni Oboli. She is married with three handsome boys. Her natural endowment makes her look alluring in all her appearances. Omoni Oboli makes motherhood look so cute and easy.

Omoni Oboli
Omoni Oboli Pulse Nigeria

