ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 causes of ovulation pain and how to find relief

Anna Ajayi

Ovulation pain affects a lot of women.

What causes ovulation pain? [iStock]
What causes ovulation pain? [iStock]

Ovulation is the discomfort or cramping felt on one side of the lower abdomen during ovulation.

Recommended articles

For some, ovulation happens without any noticeable symptoms, while others may experience mild to severe pain that can last anywhere from a few minutes to a couple of days. This can be worrying, especially if you’re unsure about what’s causing the pain.

Let’s discuss five common causes of ovulation pain and provide some tips on how to find relief, so you can feel more comfortable during your cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each month, an egg matures inside a fluid-filled sac called a follicle in the ovaries. As the egg grows, so does the follicle, which can stretch the surface of the ovary and cause discomfort or pain. When the follicle eventually bursts to release the egg, this rupture can also trigger sharp or dull pain. This is the most common cause of ovulation pain, and it typically happens around the middle of the menstrual cycle.

When the egg is released from the ovary, it’s accompanied by some fluid or a small amount of blood. This fluid or blood can irritate the lining of the abdomen (called the peritoneum), causing cramping or sharp pain. The body usually absorbs the fluid quickly, but for some, the irritation can lead to temporary discomfort.

The irritation can lead to temporary discomfort [iStock]
The irritation can lead to temporary discomfort [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

During ovulation, one ovary releases an egg, and it can become temporarily swollen. This swelling can put pressure on nearby structures in the pelvis, like the bowel or the bladder, which can make the pain more noticeable. Some people might feel a heavy or bloated sensation in their lower abdomen because of this.

Ovulation is driven by hormones, particularly estrogen and luteinising hormone (LH). The rapid hormonal shifts around ovulation can cause sensations of discomfort or cramping. These hormones signal the ovary to release the egg, and this process can sometimes be felt as pain.

For some people, ovulation pain may be linked to underlying conditions like endometriosis or ovarian cysts. Endometriosis is when tissue similar to the lining inside the uterus grows outside of it, leading to pain during ovulation and at other times in the menstrual cycle. If ovulation pain is severe or lasts longer than usual, it’s important to consult a healthcare professional.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Ladies, here’s how to track your ovulation

If ovulation pain is mild, it usually resolves on its own without treatment. However, for more persistent discomfort, here are some tips for relief:

  • Over-the-counter medications like ibuprofen or aspirin can reduce inflammation and ease pain.
You could take some over-the-counter pain relief [VerywellHealth]
You could take some over-the-counter pain relief [VerywellHealth] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Using a warm heating pad or taking a warm bath can help relax muscles and relieve cramping.
  • Drinking plenty of water can reduce bloating and help ease discomfort.
  • Sometimes, taking it easy and resting for a while can help the pain subside.

If the pain is severe or doesn’t go away, speak with your doctor to rule out any serious conditions.

ALSO READ: 5 menstrual disorders you should know about

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Ultimate Convenience: Exploring the benefits of a self-cleaning pool

The Ultimate Convenience: Exploring the benefits of a self-cleaning pool

Culinary Journey at Jameson Distillery on Tour: Gourmet Junk Food meets Whiskey Culture

Culinary Journey at Jameson Distillery on Tour: Gourmet Junk Food meets Whiskey Culture

5 causes of ovulation pain and how to find relief

5 causes of ovulation pain and how to find relief

How to know if your ex is still stalking your social media

How to know if your ex is still stalking your social media

Is your laptop camera spying on you? Here's why you should always cover it

Is your laptop camera spying on you? Here's why you should always cover it

3 reasons never to leave your toothbrush in the bathroom

3 reasons never to leave your toothbrush in the bathroom

This is the richest city in the world; it’s worth more than 25 times Nigeria’s GDP

This is the richest city in the world; it’s worth more than 25 times Nigeria’s GDP

Honouring Nigeria's Finest: Top Highlights from Indomie Heroes Awards 2024

Honouring Nigeria's Finest: Top Highlights from Indomie Heroes Awards 2024

5 foods that keep your stomach full for longer

5 foods that keep your stomach full for longer

Unraveling the fabric of fair compensation for fashion and textile industries workers at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2024

Unraveling the fabric of fair compensation for fashion and textile industries workers at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2024

5 safest countries in the world you can visit

5 safest countries in the world you can visit

Who nailed it? Rating 5 Ayra Starr makeup recreation

Who nailed it? Rating 5 Ayra Starr makeup recreation

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The best soups in Nigeria [cookit]

This is the Nigerian tribe with the most delicious soup

Foot binding in China [openendedsocialstudies]

Forget BBLs; Check out 5 painful beauty standards women upheld in ancient times

You should add moringa to your diet [iStock]

Here’s why you should add moringa to your diet

How to exfoliate your underarms [TrulyBeauty]

How to properly exfoliate your underarms