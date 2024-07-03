ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 causes of morning headaches and how to feel better

Anna Ajayi

Waking up with a headache can make starting your day a real challenge.

What causes morning headaches? [GoodHousekeeping]
What causes morning headaches? [GoodHousekeeping]

Morning headaches are quite common, and understanding the reasons behind them can help you find relief.

Recommended articles

Morning headaches can be caused by various factors, from sleep issues to lifestyle choices. If you're waking up with a headache, you need to identify the cause and take steps to address it.

Here are five common causes of morning headaches and offer practical advice on how to feel better and prevent these headaches from disrupting your mornings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and insomnia, are contributors to morning headaches.

Insomnia can be incredibly frustrating [YourHealthMatters]
Insomnia can be incredibly frustrating [YourHealthMatters] Pulse Nigeria

Sleep apnea occurs when your breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep, reducing the oxygen supply to your brain. This lack of oxygen can lead to headaches upon waking. Insomnia, or difficulty falling or staying asleep, can also result in tension headaches due to inadequate rest.

  • Seek medical advice: If you suspect sleep apnea, consult a doctor. Treatments like CPAP machines can help.
  • Improve sleep hygiene: Establish a regular sleep schedule, create a calming bedtime routine, and ensure your sleeping environment is comfortable and free from distractions.
ADVERTISEMENT

Teeth grinding, or bruxism involves clenching or grinding your teeth while you sleep. This habit puts pressure on your jaw and the muscles around your head, leading to morning headaches.

What you can do

  • Use a mouthguard: Wearing a mouthguard at night can protect your teeth and reduce the strain on your jaw muscles.
  • Manage stress: Since stress can trigger bruxism, practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or gentle yoga before bed.
ADVERTISEMENT

Dehydration is a common cause of headaches, including morning headaches. When your body lacks sufficient water, it can affect your blood volume and the way your brain functions, leading to head pain.

What you can do

Drink water and stay hydrated [Maxceeda]
Drink water and stay hydrated [Maxceeda] Pulse Nigeria
  • Limit diuretics: Reduce your intake of diuretics like caffeine and alcohol, which can dehydrate you.
ADVERTISEMENT

Alcohol can disrupt your sleep and dehydrate your body, both of which can lead to morning headaches. Even a small amount of alcohol before bed can affect your sleep quality and result in a headache.

What you can do

  • Limit alcohol intake: Avoid alcohol, especially in the hours leading up to bedtime.
  • Hydrate: If you do drink alcohol, follow it with plenty of water to stay hydrated.
ADVERTISEMENT

Sleeping in an awkward position or using an unsuitable pillow can strain your neck and head muscles, causing a headache in the morning.

Your sleep posture matters [Medium]
Your sleep posture matters [Medium] Pulse Nigeria

What you can do

  • Choose the right pillow: Ensure your pillow supports your neck and keeps your spine aligned.
  • Sleep position: Try sleeping on your back or side with your neck in a neutral position.

Morning headaches can be a nuisance, but understanding their causes can help you take steps to prevent and manage them.

ADVERTISEMENT

If your headaches persist despite these measures, consult a healthcare provider to rule out any underlying conditions and receive appropriate treatment.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 natural remedies to get rid of diarrhoea fast

5 natural remedies to get rid of diarrhoea fast

Lagos Leather Fair maintains 7-year streak as one of Africa’s leading leather fairs

Lagos Leather Fair maintains 7-year streak as one of Africa’s leading leather fairs

5 causes of morning headaches and how to feel better

5 causes of morning headaches and how to feel better

5 animal species you didn't know can be gay

5 animal species you didn't know can be gay

Guinness World Records deactivates its 'cookathon' category

Guinness World Records deactivates its 'cookathon' category

Guinness World Records says Ghana's Chef Smith 'does not hold the GWR title'

Guinness World Records says Ghana's Chef Smith 'does not hold the GWR title'

3 wrong ways ladies dispose of sanitary pads

3 wrong ways ladies dispose of sanitary pads

Ring on the little finger — what does it mean?

Ring on the little finger — what does it mean?

3 states with the most lakes in America

3 states with the most lakes in America

These flowers attract money, you should have them in your home

These flowers attract money, you should have them in your home

5 things every man should do at least once a week

5 things every man should do at least once a week

These 10 things affect the size of your penis

These 10 things affect the size of your penis

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left to right: Grand Master Agent, Bello Adeniyi; Managing Director, BetKing Nigeria, Gossy Ukanwoke; Beneficiary of the BetKing Cares Food Drive Initiative, Mrs. Olabunmi Adekunle, and Head of HR Operations, BetKing Nigeria, Bonike Ayanbadejo at the BetKing Cares Food and Medical Drive Initiative event in Lagos

BetKing Cares CSR initiative impacts 5 States, 10 communities, 5,000 households

How to quit smoking [X.com]

How to trick yourself into quitting smoking

How to deal with Post Traumatic Stress disorder [LinkedIn]

How to deal with Post Traumatic Stress disorder

Are you really pregnant? [Shape]

You can be pregnant and not know until delivery day — it's called a cryptic pregnancy