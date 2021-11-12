5 benefits of aromatic candles

Here are some reasons why you try getting some aromatic candles

1. Aromatic candles help your mood and health

Different aromas have different functions but just being in a place that smells good does wonder for your mood and health.

Different aromas are believed to help get rid of headaches, clogged nostrils, make you calm, help you concentrate and relax your muscles.

2. Aromatic candles are beautiful home decor pieces

Even if you never put on an aromatic candle in your house. Having them in your bathroom and bedroom as stylish and beautiful decor pieces will suffice.

3. They make your home smell nice

Your home is supposed to be your sanctuary. Your protection from the world. Living in urban areas will have you experiencing different odours and smells, putting on aromatic candles feels your home with a sweet delicious smell and away from chaotic smell outside.

4. They spark romance

Looking for a romantic night with your partner? Put off the light and feel the room with candlelight with aromatic sensual smells.

Be careful not to put in positions where it can easily trip and fall. A night of romance might turn into a night of the disaster.

5. Meditation and prayer

Catholic, Buddhist and other religions use incense to pray. Aside from religious reasons, the solemn burning of the candles helps meditation and visualisation. It is also believed that it sends good vibrations into the universe as it burns to bring answers to prayer.

Sweet aromatic scents

Buy aromatic candles in these scents;

Vanilla is a sweet scent that reminds you of ice cream and is a common scent of feminine perfumes. Vanilla scented candles help to reduce stress.

Citrus smells like sweet oranges, lime, and lemon and it helps to increase concentration.

Lavender is a soothing and relaxing scent, lavender can relieve anxiety, depression, and stress. It also treats headaches and insomnia.

Jasmine is an intoxicating floral scent, it gets you in a sensual mood and calms your nerves.

Cinnamon smells like oven-fresh cookies, they relax your nerves after an exhausting day.

Peppermint candles are known to relieve pain, digestion issues and headaches