RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 benefits of aromatic candles

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Aromatic candles are candles that burn with essence and scent that fills the room. They are very functional in a home or room.

Aromatic candles has health benefits
Aromatic candles has health benefits

Aromatic candles are functional and beneficial to one’s overall health.

Recommended articles

Here are some reasons why you try getting some aromatic candles

Different aromas have different functions but just being in a place that smells good does wonder for your mood and health.

Different aromas are believed to help get rid of headaches, clogged nostrils, make you calm, help you concentrate and relax your muscles.

Aromatic candles are beautiful for home decor
Aromatic candles are beautiful for home decor Pulse Nigeria

Even if you never put on an aromatic candle in your house. Having them in your bathroom and bedroom as stylish and beautiful decor pieces will suffice.

Your home is supposed to be your sanctuary. Your protection from the world. Living in urban areas will have you experiencing different odours and smells, putting on aromatic candles feels your home with a sweet delicious smell and away from chaotic smell outside.

Looking for a romantic night with your partner? Put off the light and feel the room with candlelight with aromatic sensual smells.

Be careful not to put in positions where it can easily trip and fall. A night of romance might turn into a night of the disaster.

5. Meditation and prayer

Catholic, Buddhist and other religions use incense to pray. Aside from religious reasons, the solemn burning of the candles helps meditation and visualisation. It is also believed that it sends good vibrations into the universe as it burns to bring answers to prayer.

Buy aromatic candles in these scents;

Vanilla is a sweet scent that reminds you of ice cream and is a common scent of feminine perfumes. Vanilla scented candles help to reduce stress.

Citrus smells like sweet oranges, lime, and lemon and it helps to increase concentration.

Lavender is a soothing and relaxing scent, lavender can relieve anxiety, depression, and stress. It also treats headaches and insomnia.

Jasmine is an intoxicating floral scent, it gets you in a sensual mood and calms your nerves.

The Jasmine flower has a sensual scent
The Jasmine flower has a sensual scent Pulse Nigeria

Cinnamon smells like oven-fresh cookies, they relax your nerves after an exhausting day.

Peppermint candles are known to relieve pain, digestion issues and headaches

Eucalyptus smells minty and helps if you are suffering from a clogged nose or cold.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 arguments against fast food

3 arguments against fast food

5 lifestyle changes that helps with constipation

5 lifestyle changes that helps with constipation

5 gift ideas for Christmas

5 gift ideas for Christmas

5 benefits of aromatic candles

5 benefits of aromatic candles

5 reasons Nigerian should wear trench coats

5 reasons Nigerian should wear trench coats

7 affordable vacation destinations in Nigeria

7 affordable vacation destinations in Nigeria

Causes and treatment of fingernails falling off

Causes and treatment of fingernails falling off

Brief history, belief, marriage, and language of Babur Bura people

Brief history, belief, marriage, and language of Babur Bura people

Why women agree to be side chicks

Why women agree to be side chicks