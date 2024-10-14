ADVERTISEMENT
5 animals that don't bleed red

Anna Ajayi

Mother nature truly is diverse and amazing.

Some animals bleed blue, green and even purple [AdobeStock]
Some animals bleed blue, green and even purple [AdobeStock]

Human blood is red because of a protein called haemoglobin, which carries oxygen throughout our bodies. But did you know that not all animals have red blood like we do?

In fact, some creatures have blood that's blue, green, or even clear! It's fascinating to think about how different life can be across the animal kingdom. Let's take a friendly journey together to discover five animals whose blood isn't red, and why their blood is a different colour.

Octopus [SuBastian/SchmidtOceanInstitute]
Octopus [SuBastian/SchmidtOceanInstitute] Business Insider USA
Octopuses are incredible sea creatures known for their intelligence and eight flexible arms. One surprising fact about them is that they have blue blood. Their blood is blue because it contains a protein called hemocyanin, which has copper in it. This protein helps carry oxygen through their bodies, especially in the cold, deep waters where many octopuses live. The copper in hemocyanin turns blue when it binds with oxygen, just like iron in our haemoglobin turns red. This special blue blood allows octopuses to survive and thrive in environments that might be challenging for other animals.

Horseshoe crab [LaurentBallesta/WildlifePhotographeroftheYear]
Horseshoe crab [LaurentBallesta/WildlifePhotographeroftheYear] Business Insider USA

Horseshoe crabs are ancient creatures that have been around for millions of years. They also have blue blood, thanks to hemocyanin, just like octopuses. But there's something even more special about their blood. It contains substances that help detect harmful bacteria. Because of this, horseshoe crab blood is used in medicine to make sure vaccines and other medicines are safe for us.

Green-blooded skink [WhoWhatWhy]
Green-blooded skink [WhoWhatWhy] Pulse Nigeria

Skinks are a type of lizard, and some of them have green blood. These skinks live in places like New Guinea. Their blood is green because it contains a substance called biliverdin, which is a waste product that usually gets filtered out in other animals. In large amounts, biliverdin is toxic, but these skinks have adapted to tolerate it.

Peanut worm [EathlingNature]
Peanut worm [EathlingNature] Pulse Nigeria

Peanut worms are small, soft-bodied creatures that live in the sea. They might not look like much, but they have purple blood. Their blood gets its colour from a protein called hemerythrin, which uses iron to carry oxygen, but in a different way than haemoglobin does in our blood. The purple colour appears when hemerythrin binds with oxygen.

Icefish [ThoughtCo]
Icefish [ThoughtCo] Pulse Nigeria

Icefish live in the cold waters around Antarctica. They have clear or colourless blood because they don't have haemoglobin at all. Without haemoglobin, their blood doesn't turn red. So how do they survive without it? The cold water they live in holds more oxygen, and their bodies have adapted to absorb oxygen directly through their skin and other tissues. This unique adaptation allows them to live in icy waters where other fish might not survive.

ALSO READ: 10 extraordinary animals with real 'superpowers'

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

Nasarawa teacher, Ifechukwu emerges 2024 Maltina Teacher of the Year…wins ₦10m prize

5 animals that don't bleed red

5 common objects everyone leaves in the bathroom you need to remove immediately

Why you should never sleep with your phone beside you

PUMA Nigeria launches Exclusive PUMA x Davido 2.0 Collection

See the best-dressed influencers at Pulse Influencers Awards 2024

5 eye movements that reveal your true emotions

Meet the tallest family in the world

The beginner's guide to Vaping

What are HHC Gummies?

A quick guide to Delta-9 THC Gummies

Bringing THC gummies to the UK?

