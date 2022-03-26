4 wonderful gift ideas you could give your loved ones

A gift set of scent-related products

Who doesn’t want a gift set, not alone one that contains products with nice scents? There are a whole lot of gift sets that are suitable for any budget. Gift sets could contain; different fragrances of candles, reed diffusers and other scent related products.

A personalized gift box

This gift box could honestly contain anything, but not something you personally think will be perfect as a gift. It needs to signify importance so it should contain things that the receiver will appreciate and deem thoughtful and sweet, like a list of their favourite things. A fun fact is that you can actually build a gift box yourself, you don’t always have to get an already made one. All you need is to get a box (there are more than enough vendors who sell gift/luxury boxes online), and the gifts.

A flower subscription

How happy will you be if you receive a bouquet of flowers, especially from a loved one? Now imagine if you get to receive these bouquets that are scheduled to arrive occasionally. Let me guess, extremely happy right? That’s exactly how the person you’re willing to send a gift to will feel, a bouquet of flowers is never too ordinary, just couple it with a sweet sweet note and it’s PERFECT!

Customized jewelry and a jewelry box

Jewelry as a gift is very durable and can be passed from generation to generation, but customized jewelry shows the status of the receiver’s importance to you. You can customize a complete set of jewelry; earrings, necklace, bracelets, rings and even anklets. A jewelry box to store the jewelry in could also be customized.