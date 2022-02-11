4 ways to spend valentine as a single guy

Go to the gym

You have probably seen photos of bulky men, and you have desired that for yourself. What better day to begin your journey to your desired physique? You probably inserted gyming in your new year's resolutions; however, you are yet to lift a single weight. What better way to spend a day of love, than showing some love to your body and future self. On February 14, begin with those muscles. Start that gym membership.

Call your family

Most times, when we search for things we want, we often tend to forget the things we already have. Before spending money and attention on a girlfriend or sidechick, call your family, parents, and siblings. Appreciate the family you have before you locate your missing rib.

Go to church or mosque.

Valentine's day is indeed a celebration of love. However, it's pretty bad that this love is often so romanticized that we forget the purest form of love ever, which is from God. One excellent way to spend a day of love is by spending it with the spiritual embodiment of it.

Champions league