4 ways to spend valentine as a single guy

In case you are caught up in the FOMO.

The single years are crucial for self-development and growth. Not only does it prepare you for being in a serious and committed relationship, but it also builds you in such a manner that when you finally meet the one, she knows she has bagged a real deal. However, before then, do not get carried by the grand gestures on social media this valentine season. In your process of being a high-value Guy, here are four ways you can spend February 14, as all the cakes and roses flyg around.

You have probably seen photos of bulky men, and you have desired that for yourself. What better day to begin your journey to your desired physique? You probably inserted gyming in your new year's resolutions; however, you are yet to lift a single weight. What better way to spend a day of love, than showing some love to your body and future self. On February 14, begin with those muscles. Start that gym membership.

Most times, when we search for things we want, we often tend to forget the things we already have. Before spending money and attention on a girlfriend or sidechick, call your family, parents, and siblings. Appreciate the family you have before you locate your missing rib.

Valentine's day is indeed a celebration of love. However, it's pretty bad that this love is often so romanticized that we forget the purest form of love ever, which is from God. One excellent way to spend a day of love is by spending it with the spiritual embodiment of it.

While you have spent the entire day doing any of the activities listed above, what better way to crown it all by watching the new season of the UEFA champions league that kicks off with PSG vs Real Madrid a few hours after valentines day ends.

