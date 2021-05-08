To reach the essential amount of protein intake, one should be aware of their typical consumption. This is why a combination of clean plant-based protein sources is preferred.

Mentioned below are 4 clean sources of protein if you don’t eat meat.

Green Peas

Many people prefer green peas as side dishes; what they don’t know is that they're a great source of protein. With about 8 grams of protein per cup, they act as a good protein source as well as appeal to our taste buds.

Lentils and Greens

Lentils are packed with protein and fibers. Only half a cup of cooked lentils is a source of 9 grams of protein. Not only that, but lentils also help you keep your weight in check.

Greens can include spinach, kale, lettuce, and any other types of organic greens. They are a great source of proteins, just one cup of cooked spinach equals 5 grams of protein. Spinach is good you guys, take notes from Popeye the sailor!

Hemp and Chia Seeds

Hemp seeds, or more commonly known as Hemp hearts, are an incredible source of protein, providing as much as 10 grams of protein per three tablespoons. They have a nutty flavor and are considered to be highly nutritious. You can sprinkle them over salads, or any other dishes according to your preference. They can also be added to protein shakes and smoothies for vegans trying to maintain good muscle mass. Similar to Hemp seeds, Chia seeds are full of nutrition, providing up to 4 grams of protein per only two tablespoons. Moreover, they can be used in puddings, jams, and a variety of other products. If you prefer smoothies or energy bars, Chia seeds can be an additive to those as well.

Pulse Nigeria

Plant-Based Milk

A lot of vegans prefer alternative milk types such as almond milk or soy milk. Many like them, others not so much. Nevertheless, did you know that these alternative milk types contain a good amount of protein? For example, just a cup of soy milk contains 7 grams of protein. Coconut milk is my personal favorite because of its rich and creamy taste. Nut milk is hence considered a clean source of protein for you.

In a nutshell, proteins are an essential part of your diet. Making sure your diet comprises the perfect amount of protein and other nutrients is not a very tedious process. Our suggestion? Go with a healthy but tasty combination of clean plant-based sources of protein. Whether you prefer shakes, smoothies, or salads, you can always make them nutritious for your body. Regardless of what kind of diet you prefer, cutting out meat is a good step to take, and by utilizing the suggestions made here, you’ll be able to make up for any protein that your body needs.