4 Apps that will help boost your productivity

Productivity apps are software programs that helps you perform your daily tasks more effectively.

It can be installed on phones, laptops or tablets.

It isn’t always easy for you to stay productive, especially with the distractions around. Productivity apps will help you to be organized and effective. It will also help you to manage your schedule and focus on whatever you want to do. Productive apps basically make life easier for you.

Here are 4 productive apps that can boost your productivity:

  1. Todoist

Todoist is an application that helps you to get your work and life organized. It’s a productivity tool that helps you collect tasks, organize projects and plan your day. It helps you to focus your energy on the right thing and share your workload. You can download it on your desktop and mobile phones. It is available on both app store and google play store.

2.Be focused

Be focused is an application that helps you get things done by breaking up individual tasks among discrete intervals, separated by short breaks. This method is an effective way to retain focus and motivation. Its key features include the ability to manage tasks, 3D touch, ability to customize the timer settings to maximize productivity, start, pause or skip intervals features. It can be downloaded on both desktop and mobile phones.

3.Google docs

Google Docs is an application that allows you to create and edit documents online. It is one of the best apps that can help you collaborate in real life. It also helps you share documents with your team. Google docs is part of Google Workspace, where teams of any size can chat, create and collaborate. It is available on app store and play store.

4.Calendly

Calendly is an app that helps you schedule meetings without the hassle. It saves you time and simplify the tasks involved in meeting with people outside your company. It is available on app store and play store.

