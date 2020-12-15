Talk is cheap, many persons would say, and as Nigerians are fond of saying ‘action no be moi-moi’; meaning that it is never as easy motivational speakers paint it to be. These are true. Nevertheless, with self-discipline, impossible is nothing. When you are certain of what you want, you become defiant about your desires; then you can achieve it.

You may not be aware, but your success actually depends on you. What measures have you put in place to turn your dreams into a reality? Do you sit idle while anticipating success at your doorsteps? Are one of those who ask God to bless them without working, forgetting that faith without works is dead?

In this article, I shall brieflt discuss 3 important tips to help you achieve your dreams:

1. Always have a plan that is matched with clear actions.

This sounds cliché. However, a plan goes beyond a mere draft of what you desire to achieve in life. will need to clearly state your short and long term objectives. More so, you have to stick to them with every atom of seriousness. Words become void when they are not backed with actions. Almost everyone has a plan. Nevertheless, the actions that suffix the plan are what matters more.

2. Always have faith and perseverance as your core ingredients.

In the journey of life, there are bound to be setbacks. In fact, this is non-negotiable. However, when challenges are thrown at you, how do you respond? Do you throw in the towel? That’s too normal. It is a usual expectation. If you desire to turn your dreams into a reality, you must eschew doubt.

You have to hold onto the reason you wanted success in the first place and pursue it will all your might. You must provide your own motivation for excellence because no one can motivate you more than yourself.

3. Always eschew envy: it will damage you psychologically.

What we earnestly desire is not new on this earth. The career you are pursuing has been achieved by countless number of persons and many people now see the wealth and fame you desire as nothing. In essence, your dreams are already the normal lives of some persons and you will only damage yourself emotionally when you compete with them. You do not know how they started or the price they have paid.

Never compare the outputs of the efforts you are putting into actualising your goals with the results of others’ efforts. The least you can do is to bow at the altar of their achievements and learn. Instead of envy, focus on your goals and purse them as indicated in Tips 1 and 2 above.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

-----

About the author: Blessing Ese Enenaite is a Nigerian writer and fashion entrepreneur. She is the author of the self-help book ‘9 Keys to Successful Living’. Blessing is presently a content writer for a Lagos-based media firm.