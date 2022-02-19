RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

3 Must-have home décor items

Houses in Lagos always have something wrong with them, it could be the kitchen, bathroom, or even the contrasting colour of wall painting.

Let’s say you’ve probably seen your dream home (maybe you built one), and there are empty spaces in the house that you don’t know what to fill them with, here are some must-have house décor items to make your dream home really your dream home!

  • Mirrors

There’s this aesthetic effect mirrors have on a home, you don’t have to rush to the bathroom all the time to take a look at the new necklace you just got, a small round mirror in the living room would do the do. Apart from viewing Gods made beauty, mirrors make rooms brighter and homely. It also hides all other imperfections.

  • Wall Arts

Wall Arts are very universal, they can be used anywhere; in the home, office, literally anywhere. There are wall paintings, acrylics, mosaics and so many more so its up to you to see which is best for your home to achieve that feeling you want.

  • Rugs and Mats.

Rugs fill up empty spaces in rooms, it makes the room unique with the range of colors it comes in. Mats are surely a go to in Home Decoration.

Home decoration is one of the few things that people haven’t really gotten the hang of. Hardly is there a home, that has the right color blocks, materials and everything in general; they all lack in something. Hopefully, this three tips help with decorating your home.

