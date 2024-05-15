Will there be anti-sex beds to stop horny athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics?

According to some reports, the Paris Olympics team has installed ultra-light cardboard beds in the athlete's room to discourage any sexual activity.

This is due to past rumours of crazy orgies and sex parties in the Olympic village.

Will there by anti-sex beds at the Paris Olympics?

The mattresses made of cardboard indeed exist, but their aim is environmental rather than social. At the Tokyo 2020 Games, Airweave, the same company, supplied similar bedding.

After the games, the beds will be recycled into paper items, and the mattress components will be repurposed into new plastic products.

More than one adult can have sexual intercourse in these beds. These specially made cardboard mattresses are said to be more durable than timber frameworks, as they support up to 440 pounds, showing remarkable strength.

