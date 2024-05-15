ADVERTISEMENT
Will there be anti-sex beds to stop horny athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics?

Temi Iwalaiye

Are 'anti-sex' cardboard beds being supplied for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris to keep players focused rather than having bedroom fun?

These specially made cardboard mattresses are said to be more durable than timber frameworks [The Cut]
The 2024 Olympic Games will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11.

According to some reports, the Paris Olympics team has installed ultra-light cardboard beds in the athlete's room to discourage any sexual activity.

This is due to past rumours of crazy orgies and sex parties in the Olympic village.

The mattresses made of cardboard indeed exist, but their aim is environmental rather than social. At the Tokyo 2020 Games, Airweave, the same company, supplied similar bedding.

After the games, the beds will be recycled into paper items, and the mattress components will be repurposed into new plastic products.

More than one adult can have sexual intercourse in these beds. These specially made cardboard mattresses are said to be more durable than timber frameworks, as they support up to 440 pounds, showing remarkable strength.

ALSO READ: 5 nude sporting events around the world

During the Olympics, athletes need to be at peak form but even though there is some concern for their welfare, organisers are not trying to discourage intimacy. So, the rumours about anti-sex furniture aren't true.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

