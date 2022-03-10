RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

2022/23 Global Citizen Fellowship Program powered by BeyGOOD now open

(LAGOS, NIGERIA - 10th March, 2022): International advocacy organisation Global Citizen has today announced that application for the 2022/23 Global Citizen Fellowship Program powered by BeyGOOD is now open until 29th April 2022.

Global Citizen Fellowship Programme Class of 2019 Graduates

Fifteen young African changemakers: five from Nigeria, five from Kenya and five from South Africa, aged between 21 and 25, will be selected to join the coveted fellowship program commencing in July 2022.

