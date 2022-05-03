RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mortein insecticide has identified prevention as one of the major cost-effective ways against the spread of malaria in Nigeria.

2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria
2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria

In line with this year’s world malaria day theme, “Advance Equity. Build Resilience. End Malaria”, Mortein partnered with the Federal Ministry of Health through National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) and other stakeholders to upscale awareness, action, and sustain the commitment for the elimination of malaria in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

World Malaria Day is an international annual event commemorated by Mortein and the Reckitt team in the quest to eradicate malaria from Nigeria, and Africa.

2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria
2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria Pulse Nigeria

Speaking at the press briefing in Abuja to commemorate the 2022 World Malaria Day, Marketing Director, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Tanzim Rezwan, said community engagement and collaborations are part of numerous consumer engagement activities by the company to stem the prevalence of malaria scourge in Nigeria with the Mortein’s Fight to End Malaria campaign. He said the partnership with the Federal Government, which has been ongoing for years, demonstrates the company’s commitment to malaria prevention in the country toward a healthier Nigeria.

2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria
2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria Pulse Nigeria

According to him, “The fight against malaria over the years has recorded many casualties with the 2021 World Malaria Report stating that 1 of 4 global malaria cases occur in Nigeria, almost 65 million malaria cases occur in Nigeria annually, and an estimated 23 persons die from malaria-related issues every hour in Nigeria.”

2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria
2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria Pulse Nigeria

“With Mortein, our message is on prevention, seeing as the economic implication of prevention is better than treatment, especially for the high number of low-income citizens in the country. We have over the years partnered with Federal and State governments, as well as key opinion leaders and healthcare officials in a bid to drive awareness and sensitize the public on various ways to eliminate the malaria vector. We do this through several platforms: on-ground community engagement activities, mass media education through TV adverts, and education on digital media platforms.” He said.

2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria
2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria Pulse Nigeria

Tanzim continued, “This among others is the motivation behind Mortein, a brand from the stables of Reckitt Nigeria, who is also championing the fight against malaria. At Reckitt, we are driven by our purpose to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world. Mortein, as a leading global insecticide brand, initiated its “Fight to End Malaria” campaign to empower our consumers with knowledge and provide access to expert solutions to rid themselves of vector-causing malaria, the mosquito.”

2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria
2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria Pulse Nigeria

In his address at the event, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, reinforced the need for increased investments in malaria programmes by governments, the private sector, and individuals towards achieving full coverage of malaria services that ensures that all in need have access to malaria preventive and treatment services towards achieving a malaria-free country. He said, “for a malaria-free Nigeria let each of us play our parts because every effort counts.”

2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria
2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria Pulse Nigeria

Earlier in the year, Mortein unveiled top Nollywood Celebrity Kate Henshaw as its Brand Ambassador to drive the conversation on malaria prevention amongst Nigerians.

More Pictures from Mortein community/market sensitization:

2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria
2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria Pulse Nigeria
2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria
2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeatureByMortein

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE S*X to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE S*X to guests and doesn't bath

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

6 common s*xually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common s*xually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria

2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein pushes prevention as cost-effective way against malaria

#MetGala2022: The best and worst dressed

#MetGala2022: The best and worst dressed

CANDO! Nigeria hosts its first-ever Paint, Sip, and Plant event in honor of World Earth Day

CANDO! Nigeria hosts its first-ever Paint, Sip, and Plant event in honor of World Earth Day

Learn to navigate life’s pitfalls at the 2022 Pride Women Conference

Learn to navigate life’s pitfalls at the 2022 Pride Women Conference

Trending

5 health risks of s*xual intercourse with animals

bestiality is becoming so common and it is quite deadly [istockphoto]

50 truth or dare questions that will heat up your relationship right now

These Are The 50 Sexiest Truth Or Dare Questions

Yeast Infection: How you know if you have one and how to treat it

Here's how you know if you have a yeast infection and how to treat it [Credit: Health Magazine]

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body [Practo]