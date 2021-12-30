12 things you need in your bag before leaving your house

To help prepare you for the surprises life might throw at you without overstuffing your bag, here are some essential items you should always have with you.

Hand sanitizer

With another wave of COVID-19 rocking Nigeria, it is important to always go out with a small, portable bottle of hand sanitizer. Germs are everywhere and you need to stay safe always, COVID-19 or not.

Tissue

Besides blowing your nose, you can use tissues to pick up gross things, clean up small messes and also clean your mouth after a meal.

Mints or gum

You need to have a fresh breath always and also keep your teeth clean after a meal. And on occasions where you have not spoken for a long time, you definitely do not want to kill the victim of your speech with bad breath.

Pocket notepad and a pen

Regardless of where you are, the need to jot something down may arise anytime. You need to be prepared for this so you won't have to ask around.

Water bottle

It is important to stay hydrated at all times. You should own a reusable bottle which you can fill with water before leaving your house.

Lipgloss

It is also important to keep your lips moisturized to avoid dry, chapped lips, regardless of the weather.

An extra nose mask

In the spirit of staying safe, you should have an extra nose mask in your bag for situations where you need to change the one you have on.

A healthy snack

You can get hungry anytime and in situations where there is no opportunity to get anything to eat. You can always munch on your snack for the time being.

Perfume

This is super important. You should always smell nice and leave a lingering scent behind.

Portable charger

The likelihood of your phone shutting off when you really need it is high. Always keep a charger in your bag.

Hair brush

Your hair can get unruly sometimes and you need to tame it. Always keep a hairbrush handy, especially if you have a wig on.

Sanitary pad

It might not even be you who needs it, but someone always needs a sanitary pad. Always keep one in your bag for emergencies.