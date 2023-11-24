ADVERTISEMENT
10 things to consider before undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery

Anna Ajayi

BBL surgery is a big decision. Make sure you're doing it for the right reasons.

There are many things to consider before going through with a BBL [PhysicianInstitute]
It's become increasingly popular in recent years, especially among women who want to get the hourglass figure that's currently in vogue.

But, before you rush to book a consultation with a plastic surgeon, it's important to be well-informed about the BBL procedure. Yes, it enhances your appearance, but it's not without its risks. Unfortunately, many women who have undergone the surgery came out regretting, obviously dissatisfied with the results. And, this is due to a lack of understanding and proper research of the procedure and its potential complications.

So, before you decide to go under the knife, take a moment to research the BBL procedure in more detail. We've put together 10 key considerations to in mind before undergoing a BBL surgery. This way, you can make an informed decision about whether or not the BBL is right for you.

Choosing the right surgeon makes all the difference. For the success and safety of your BBL procedure, look for a board-certified plastic surgeon with a lot of experience in BBLs. Check out online reviews, and before-and-after photos, and talk to friends or family who have had the surgery. Make sure you feel comfortable with your surgeon and trust their judgment.

BBL surgery is not a walk in the park. It's a real surgery with real risks. So, before you book your appointment, do your homework! Talk to your surgeon about the procedure, from anaesthesia administration to post-operative care. Ask questions about the specific techniques they utilise, the risks, and the recovery time. Make sure you understand everything before you make a decision.

BBL surgery can give you a curvier, fuller butt, but it won't make you a supermodel. Be realistic about your expectations and discuss your desired results with your surgeon. They can help you set realistic expectations and achieve a look that you'll love.

Before you get under the knife, make sure you're in good health. Tell your doctor about any medical conditions, allergies, or medications you're taking. They'll give you specific instructions to optimise your health before, during, and after the surgery.

Your surgeon will provide detailed pre-operative instructions on how to prepare for the BBL procedure. This may include things like eating healthy, avoiding certain medications, lifestyle modifications, and the need for certain tests or examinations. Follow these instructions carefully to make sure your surgery goes smoothly.

After surgery, you'll need some time to recover. This means taking a few days off work or school and avoiding strenuous activities. Make sure you have a plan for how you'll spend your recovery time and have someone to help you out if you need it.

Like any surgery, BBL surgery has some risks. These include things like infection, bleeding, and fat necrosis (when fat cells die). Talk to your surgeon about the risks and what they can do to minimise them.

After surgery, you'll need to take care of your body to make sure you heal properly. This means wearing compression garments, keeping your incisions clean, and following your doctor's instructions.

BBL surgery is not cheap. Make sure you have a good understanding of the costs involved before you decide to go ahead with it. This includes the surgeon's fees, facility fees, anaesthesia fees, and any additional post-operative care expenses.

Recovery from BBL surgery can be emotionally draining. You may feel tired, sore, and frustrated. It's important to be patient and kind to yourself during this time. Build a strong support system of friends, family, or support groups for emotional support and encouragement throughout the process.

BBL surgery is a big decision. Don't rush into it. Do your research, talk to your doctor, and make sure you're doing it for the right reasons. With the right preparation and a positive attitude, you can achieve the results you're hoping for.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

